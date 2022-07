TYLER – Following a June incident at a local trail ride, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced that a man was arrested and jailed on an accusation of promoting a mass gathering without a permit. According to our news partner KETK, Renault Kay was also charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. His total bond is $3,500. Officials earlier announced they would be cracking down on regulations for trail rides and mass gathering events after five people were injured in a shooting at the June trail ride. Officials said the 30-year-old victim from the incident is still in the hospital. On July 9 around 6 p.m. the sheriff’s office was called due to reckless driving at a horse racing track on Smith County road 3104. Deputies arrived to the location and saw a woman collecting admission fees. Deputies told the woman they wanted to speak to the organizer of the event, and she mentioned she would call Renault Kay.

