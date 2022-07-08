Funky 'fits of the 2022 NHL Draft

Defenseman ranks second all-time in games played by a Blackhawk. On Tuesday, Duncan Keith officially announced his retirement from the NHL. The decision to hang up his skates after 17 NHL seasons comes exactly one year to the day after his trade to the Edmonton Oilers in an effort to be closer to his son, Colton. The veteran blueliner skated one season in Edmonton, appearing in 64 regular-season games and another 16 playoff contests before the Oilers fell to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO