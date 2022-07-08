ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Funky 'fits of the 2022 NHL Draft

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProspects, front office personnel step out in style for hockey's big event. The NHL Draft, but make it fashion. A few NHL prospects and front office personnel stepped out in statements during the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday and Friday. There were...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney have been made offers. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. The Wild did not make a qualifying offer to goaltender Dereck...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Name Roy Sommer as San Diego Gulls Head Coach

The Ducks have named Roy Sommer head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, Sommer becomes the fourth head coach in Gulls AHL history. "Roy brings invaluable experience behind the bench as the winningest coach in the history...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Maple Leafs Acquire Goaltender Matt Murray In Trade With Ottawa

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired goaltender Matt Murray, a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations. Ottawa will retain 25% of Murray's salary as part of the trade.
NHL
NHL

Foerster Focused on Pro Breakthrough

A year ago at this time, Philadelphia Flyers right wing prospect Tyson Foerster seemed to be on the fast-track to the National Hockey League. He'd shown considerable promise in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign (10 goals and 17 points in 24 games), He later got a look in a couple of NHL preseason games for the Flyers before being assigned to the Phantoms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Leddy Brings 'Sandpaper' to the Ice | DEV CAMP

The Devils' fourth-round pick has a gritty side to his game to compliment his offensive ability. Charlie Leddy was riding in his car when his phone, plugged into the stereo, buzzed with a text message. He glanced down and saw the message: "Congrats bro." While Leddy was driving down the...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Coyotes Sign Dineen to One Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The 24-year-old Dineen recorded seven assists and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 games with Arizona...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Blashill named Lightning assistant after seven seasons as Red Wings coach

48-year-old joins Cooper's staff after Lalonde took job in Detroit. Jeff Blashill was named an assistant for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The 48-year-old joins coach Jon Cooper's staff with assistants Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler after he coached the Detroit Red Wings for seven seasons. Blashill replaces Derek...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Minnesota Wild Adds Three to Hockey Operations Staff

Matt Harder, David MacLean and Cody McLeod join the Wild staff ahead of 2022-23 season. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Matt Harder Strength and Conditioning Coach, David MacLean Pro Scout and Cody McLeod Player Development Coach.
NHL
NHL

Lindblom to have final year of contract bought out by Flyers

Forward signed three-year deal in 2020, will become free agent if unclaimed on waivers. Oskar Lindblom was placed on waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract. The 25-year-old forward has one year remaining on the three-year, $9 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Color of Hockey: Warren, Kaplan among 2022 NHL Draft selections

MONTREAL -- Diversity was on display on the final day of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft with five players of color selected. Four Black players, including the relative of a historic hockey figure, and one Indigenous player, were among the players chosen in rounds 2 through 7 on Friday at Bell Centre in Montreal.
NHL
NHL

Malkin re-signing with Penguins may be 'problematic,' Burke says: report

Forward who helped Pittsburgh win Cup three times will become free agent Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday, but there is still a chance the center re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The window is still open, but the timing is problematic," Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

BLOG: Duncan Keith Announces Retirement After 17 NHL Seasons

Defenseman ranks second all-time in games played by a Blackhawk. On Tuesday, Duncan Keith officially announced his retirement from the NHL. The decision to hang up his skates after 17 NHL seasons comes exactly one year to the day after his trade to the Edmonton Oilers in an effort to be closer to his son, Colton. The veteran blueliner skated one season in Edmonton, appearing in 64 regular-season games and another 16 playoff contests before the Oilers fell to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

2022 Draft Picks, Top Prospects Included on Preds Development Camp Roster

Camp Runs July 11-15, Culminates with Prospect Showcase Game at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. If you're counting the days until Nashville Predators hockey returns, this week's development camp should offer plenty to hold you over until October. Running Monday to Friday, the camp will not only introduce some of Nashville's...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Murray traded to Maple Leafs by Senators

Maple Leafs acquire Matt Murray, a 2023 3rd-round pick and a 2024 7th-round pick from the Senators for future considerations. The 28-year-old goalie and two-time Stanley Cup winner for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 was traded to Toronto by Ottawa on Monday for future considerations. He was 15-25-3 with a 3.23 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 47 games (45 starts) over two seasons with the Senators.
NHL
NHL

Bolduc eager to build on strong junior season

Blues' 2021 first-round pick brings confidence from 63-goal season to Prospect Camp. "Just keep shooting, and the goals will come," Zachary Bolduc said with a chuckle on the first day at St. Louis Blues Prospect Camp. One year ago, Bolduc had just been drafted No. 17 overall in the 2021...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Ducks Name Jim Johnson Director of Player Development

The Ducks have named Jim Johnson Director of Player Development. In his new role, Johnson will prepare and educate Anaheim prospects on succeeding in professional hockey. Johnson, 59, has spent 24 seasons in the NHL, 11 as a coach and 13 as a player. Johnson served as an assistant coach for numerous NHL clubs, including the Phoenix Coyotes (1999-00), Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-10), Washington Capitals (2011-12), San Jose Sharks (2012-15), Edmonton Oilers (2015-18) and St. Louis Blues (2020-21). He also spent time in amateur hockey serving as an assistant coach for Team USA at three World Junior Championships while also serving in the same capacity at the United States National Team Development Program from 1999-02.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Alex Nylander to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The two-way contract runs through the 2022-23 campaign and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Nylander, 24, was acquired by Pittsburgh on Jan. 5,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Wild Re-Signs Goaltender Zane McIntyre to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

McIntyre, 29 (8/20/92), went 19-14-3 with a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA), a .920 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 37 games with the Iowa Wild. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$300,000) for the 2022-23 season.
NHL

