Funky 'fits of the 2022 NHL Draft

The Ducks have named Jim Johnson Director of Player Development. In his new role, Johnson will prepare and educate Anaheim prospects on succeeding in professional hockey. Johnson, 59, has spent 24 seasons in the NHL, 11 as a coach and 13 as a player. Johnson served as an assistant coach for numerous NHL clubs, including the Phoenix Coyotes (1999-00), Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-10), Washington Capitals (2011-12), San Jose Sharks (2012-15), Edmonton Oilers (2015-18) and St. Louis Blues (2020-21). He also spent time in amateur hockey serving as an assistant coach for Team USA at three World Junior Championships while also serving in the same capacity at the United States National Team Development Program from 1999-02.
