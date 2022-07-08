Las Vegas Raiders Hire First Black Female President of an NFL Franchise

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired attorney Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team’s new president — the first time in NFL history a Black woman has assumed that role for one of the league’s franchises.

A native of Las Vegas, Morgan was the first person of color to serve as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the first Black city attorney in the state. She was most recently with Covington & Burling, LLP, and previously served as the city attorney for North Las Vegas.

Morgan joins Washington Commanders President Jason Wright as the only two Blacks leading NFL franchises.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team’s history,” she said. “The team’s arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team’s integrity, spirit, and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization.”

Morgan has also worked as a litigation attorney for an international gaming and hospitality company.

“I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “Her experience, integrity, and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”