Ashland City, TN

July 8, 2022

By Julie Akins
theashlandchronicle.com
 4 days ago

By Julie AkinsMayor About Town At the July 5th Ashland City Council meeting the use of the...

theashlandchronicle.com

Cleveland.com

Kmart updates were provided for Medina City Council

MEDINA – Medina Law Director Greg Huber provided an update to Medina City Council about the now condemned Kmart building and where they are in dealing with the building owners. “I’ve been working with the Building Department Head Dan Gladish in pursuing litigation in the last nine months on...
MEDINA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Category - Portage County

Mantua – In his Superintendent’s Communications, Dr. David Toth congratulated educators Janice May and Sue McClure on each receiving a Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award for the 2021-2022 school year. The board...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 11

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 11. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The city of Akron is falling apart, but there is still hope

Photo of the city of Akron streetPhoto by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons) The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.
AKRON, OH
City
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon residents learn alternatives, costs for cattle dam repairs

MOUNT VERNON — Around 135 residents attended public hearings this week to learn the proposed long-term alternatives for the Knox Cattle Company dam on Yauger Road. Knox County Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel told the residents his goal was to get reasonable alternatives before them, and then have them get with their attorneys regarding which alternative they prefer.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County drivers should be aware of these ODOT projects

ASHLAND – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ashland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30, just west of Township Road 1255, will have single-lane closures for intersection improvements by installing a reduced conflict U-turn. The U-turn configurations are now in operation. SR 603 southbound and northbound are open to traffic. Motorists will have a right-in and right-out turn movement from SR 603 to U.S. 30.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas Engineer Notifies of Road Closings

Mary Alice Reporting – A couple of closures could impact motorists in Dover and Clay Townships. Starting today (Monday), Dover-Zoar Road will be limited to mail, bus, and emergency vehicles for a road-widening project. This work is between Snyders Crossing and Blacksnake Road, and it’s expected to conclude after Thursday.
TUSCARAWAS, OH
#Food And Beverage#Either Or#City Councilors
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

St. Rt. 83 to close for two months for north end roundabout

Construction of a new roundabout at the north end of Wooster will close a portion of State Route 83 for a little more than two months. The closure, just north of Smithville Western Road, will begin a week from today. The roundabout is being built to accommodate the area where the city’s Meijer and Menards stores will be located. Drivers, during the closure, are encouraged to use state routes 3 and 604 as a detour.
WOOSTER, OH
wtuz.com

Section of SR 21 to Close until Early August

Mary Alice Reporting – Motorists utilizing State Route 21 to get to or from Navarre will have to take a detour. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 noted that beginning Monday, July 11th, the route will be barred between Hensel Street and Goodrich Street. The reason behind this...
NAVARRE, OH
point2homes.com

1540 Tuxedo Ave, Parma, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44134

Don’t miss this 3 bedroom, brick ranch home. This well maintained home is ready for its new owner! The front door opens to the large living and dining rooms. The hardwood floors welcome you through most of the main floor. The large rec room in the lower level offers loads more living space.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
point2homes.com

5891 Stumph Rd, Parma Heights, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44130

Welcome to this beautiful New Development of eleven homes. Ranch style and first floor living without HOA! New Construction ready to transfer, in supplements you can find the list of those that are ready to move in to, ask for a copy of the Home Warranty Brochure offered by the Seller at closing. All houses have 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 car garage, 7 are on a slab with main floor laundry room, and 5 of them have full unfinished basement with the laundry room located there. The layout was carefully designed so rooms are all spacious, with ample storage. Bright color palette and tasteful fixtures throughout. The kitchen has a massive peninsula to hold gatherings, open layout to enjoy with family and guests. A show stopper for sure! Built by Cleveland Custom Homes with great attention to details. Schedule a showing or call for a private tour!
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Police detain man with explosives in Warsaw, evacuate area

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police said Monday they detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown Warsaw street where over 300 people werewere taking part in a remembrance march for the victims of World War II massacres of Poles. The police said on Twitter they...
WARSAW, OH

