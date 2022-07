As the picks continued to roll in during the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning had their eye on one player that they had been watching for some time. Lucas Edmonds, a 21-year-old winger from North Bay, Ontario, was still on the board, but the Bolts didn't have another pick until the fourth round (103rd overall). As the selections trickled in, the Lightning saw the opportunity to move into the third round and jumped at it.

