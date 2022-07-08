Cobb County firefighters rescue fawn from pond

DEA, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson Task Force make Huge Meth and Gun Bust at 89 Paces Lakes Point Road in Dallas. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force (HPDTF) executed a search warrant at 89 Paces Lakes Point Dallas, GA 30157. This search warrant was executed following a brief investigation that led Agents to believe this location was being utilized for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine. Agents with the DEA made contact with Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya at the residence and Agents with the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
