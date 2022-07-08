ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County firefighters rescue fawn from pond

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fawn was rescued from an old retention pond Thursday morning thanks to some quick thinking from Cobb County firefighters. The firefighters responded to the 5100 block...

www.13wmaz.com

fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Homeowner catches suspicious man looking into Bartow County home

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home. Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway in Cobb County. A police spokesperson told CBS46 that two people died and three people were shot. Police said the only witness is the third victim who is in critical condition at Grady. According...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal. The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended. After getting a call about...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two dead, one at Grady Hospital following Austell apartment shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police are investigating a triple shooting in Austell that killed two people and put another woman in the hospital. “I’m shocked. I don’t even know what to think,” said a neighbor, who wanted to keeep her identity hidden due to safety concerns. “My mama just called me, she was like, ‘girl get up! Some folks just got killed in your apartment.’ I was like, ‘What?”
AUSTELL, GA
Polk Today

REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
POLK COUNTY, GA
thedallasnewera.com

DEA, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson Task Force make Huge Meth and Gun Bust

DEA, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson Task Force make Huge Meth and Gun Bust at 89 Paces Lakes Point Road in Dallas. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force (HPDTF) executed a search warrant at 89 Paces Lakes Point Dallas, GA 30157. This search warrant was executed following a brief investigation that led Agents to believe this location was being utilized for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine. Agents with the DEA made contact with Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya at the residence and Agents with the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
DALLAS, GA
maggrand.com

Georgia deputy removes shirt, weapons to stop woman from jumping from courthouse rooftop

Georgia Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home on June 30 when he heard the call for help on his radio. A woman in distress was about to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge — legs dangling over the side of the building — just one delicate move from a nine-story fall to the ground.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

