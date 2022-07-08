ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Donor genetic determinant of thymopoiesis rs2204985 impacts clinical outcome after single HLA mismatched hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

By Chrysanthi Tsamadou
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA common genetic variant within the T cell receptor alpha (TCRA)-T cell receptor delta (TCRD) locus (rs2204985) has been recently found to associate with thymic function. Aim of this study was to investigate the potential impact of donor rs2204985 genotype on patient's outcome after unrelated hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (uHSCT). 2016...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Distinct proteomic profiles in prefrontal subareas of elderly major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder patients

We investigated for the first time the proteomic profiles both in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) of major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder (BD) patients. Cryostat sections of DLPFC and ACC of MDD and BD patients with their respective well-matched controls were used for study. Proteins were quantified by tandem mass tag and high-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry system. Gene Ontology terms and functional cluster alteration were analyzed through bioinformatic analysis. Over 3000 proteins were accurately quantified, with more than 100 protein expressions identified as significantly changed in these two brain areas of MDD and BD patients as compared to their respective controls. These include OGDH, SDHA and COX5B in the DLPFC in MDD patients; PFN1, HSP90AA1 and PDCD6IP in the ACC of MDD patients; DBN1, DBNL and MYH9 in the DLPFC in BD patients. Impressively, depending on brain area and distinct diseases, the most notable change we found in the DLPFC of MDD was 'suppressed energy metabolism'; in the ACC of MDD it was 'suppressed tissue remodeling and suppressed immune response'; and in the DLPFC of BD it was differentiated 'suppressed tissue remodeling and suppressed neuronal projection'. In summary, there are distinct proteomic changes in different brain areas of the same mood disorder, and in the same brain area between MDD and BD patients, which strengthens the distinct pathogeneses and thus treatment targets.
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
Nature.com

Clinician survey regarding measurable residual disease-guided decision-making in multiple myeloma

Advances in multiple myeloma (MM) therapies have enhanced the likelihood of achieving deep and durable treatment responses which carry significant prognostic implications. Obtaining a complete response (CR) is an independent predictor of longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in MM [1,2,3]; however, more sensitive methods that assess for measurable residual disease (MRD) have been shown to further enhance prognostication in MM [4,5,6,7]. MRD status in MM is established as a prognostic biomarker during treatment, but its impact on real-world decision making remains unproven.
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
Nature.com

Persister cells that survive chemotherapy are pinpointed

A close look at the cells that drive cancer growth after chemotherapy, and thereby contribute to fatal tumour progression, provides new insights into the identity of the cells that manage to survive treatment. Sumaiyah K. Rehman 0 &. Sumaiyah K. Rehman. Sumaiyah K. Rehman is at the Princess Margaret Cancer...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Foot"“ankle therapeutic exercise program can improve gait speed in people with diabetic neuropathy: a randomized controlled trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11745-0, published online 09 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2. In the columns 'Intervention Group' and 'Control Group', the mean and standard deviation values were reported, instead of the estimated mean and standard error values. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. As a result, in the Supplementary Tables file, Table 1 contained the same errors.
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
Nature.com

GLP1 receptor agonist overcomes SGLT2 inhibitor-related overeating

Sodium"“glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor treatment affects central regulation of appetite and satiety, which results in increased carbohydrate intake. It has now been demonstrated that these effects might be blunted by combining SGLT2 inhibitors with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists to further facilitate weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Nature.com

Author Correction: MiDAS 4: A global catalogue of full-length 16S rRNA gene sequences and taxonomy for studies of bacterial communities in wastewater treatment plants

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29438-7, published online 07 April 2022. The original version of this Article included the following errors in reference citations:. It incorrectly cited 'Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth's multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 551, 457"“463 (2017)' and 'Peterson, J. et al. The NIH...
Nature.com

Molecular genetics of Parkinson's disease: Contributions and global trends

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder primarily characterized by motor dysfunction. Aging is the greatest risk factor for developing PD. Recent molecular genetic studies have revealed that genetic factors, in addition to aging and environmental factors, play an important role in the development of the disorder. Studies of familial PD have identified approximately 20 different causative genes. PRKN is the most frequently detected causative gene in Japan. The PRKN gene is located at a common fragile site, and both copy number variants as well as single nucleotide variants are frequently detected. The location and variety of variant types makes an accurate genetic diagnosis difficult with conventional genetic testing. In sporadic PD, genome-wide association studies have revealed more than 200 genes that are potential drivers for the development of PD. Many of these studies have been conducted in Caucasian populations alone, which has limited the identification of all genetic risk factors for sporadic PD, particularly as genetic backgrounds vary widely by race. The Global Parkinson's Genetics Program is a global undertaking meant to address the issue of regional differences in genetic studies of PD.
Nature.com

Concurrent anxiety in patients with major depression and cerebral serotonin 4 receptor binding. A NeuroPharm-1 study

Concurrent anxiety is frequent in major depressive disorder and a shared pathophysiological mechanism between anxiety and other depressive symptoms is plausible. The serotonin 4 receptor (5-HT4R) has been implicated in both depression and anxiety. This is the first study to investigate the association between the cerebral 5-HT4R binding and anxiety in patients with depression before and after antidepressant treatment and the association to treatment response. Ninety-one drug-free patients with depression were positron emission tomography scanned with the 5-HT4R ligand [11C]-SB207145. Depression severity and concurrent anxiety was measured at baseline and throughout 8"‰weeks of antidepressant treatment. Anxiety measures included four domains: anxiety/somatization factor score; Generalized Anxiety Disorder 10-items (GAD-10) score; anxiety/somatization factor score â‰¥7 (anxious depression) and syndromal anxious depression. Forty patients were rescanned at week 8. At baseline, we found a negative association between global 5-HT4R binding and both GAD-10 score (p"‰<"‰0.01) and anxiety/somatization factor score (p"‰="‰0.06). Further, remitters had a higher baseline anxiety/somatization factor score compared with non-responders (p"‰="‰0.04). At rescan, patients with syndromal anxious depression had a greater change in binding relative to patients with non-syndromal depression (p"‰="‰0.04). Concurrent anxiety in patients with depression measured by GAD-10 score and anxiety/somatization factor score is negatively associated with cerebral 5-HT4R binding. A lower binding may represent a subtype with reduced natural resilience against anxiety in a depressed state, and concurrent anxiety may influence the effect on the 5-HT4R from serotonergic antidepressants. The 5-HT4R is a promising neuroreceptor for further understanding the underpinnings of concurrent anxiety in patients with depression.
Nature.com

Elevated endothelin-1 levels as risk factor for an impaired ocular blood flow measured by OCT-A in glaucoma

The purpose of this study was to ascertain whether a correlation exists between glaucoma-associated alteration of ocular vascular haemodynamics and endothelin-1 (ET-1) levels exist. Eyes of patients with cataract (n"‰="‰30) or glaucoma (n"‰="‰68) were examined with optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT-angiography (OCT-A; AngioVueâ„¢-RTVue-XR; Optovue, Fremont, California, USA). The peripapillary and the macular vessel density (VD) values were measured. Inferior and superior retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thickness loss was used for further OCT staging. Aqueous humour of the examined eye and plasma were sampled during cataract or glaucoma surgery and analysed by means of ELISA to determine their ET-1 level. Glaucoma eyes are characterised by reductions in RNFL thickness and VD that correlate significantly with the OCT GSS score. Peripheral and ocular ET-1 level were significantly elevated in patients with glaucomaÂ and correlate positively with the OCT-GSS score of the entire study population. Peripapillary and macula VD of glaucoma patients correlates negatively with plasma ET-1 levels. Multivariable analysis showed a subordinate role of intraocular pressure predictive factor for impaired retinal blood flow compared with plasma ET-1 level in glaucoma. Peripheral ET-1 level serves as risk factor for detection of ocular blood flow changes in the optic nerve head region of glaucomatous eyes.
Nature.com

Reduced cerebral vascular fractal dimension among asymptomatic individuals as a potential biomarker for cerebral small vessel disease

Cerebral small vessel disease is a neurological disease frequently found in the elderly and detected on neuroimaging, often as an incidental finding. White matter hyperintensity is one of the most commonly reported neuroimaging markers of CSVD and is linked with an increased risk of future stroke and vascular dementia. Recent attention has focused on the search of CSVD biomarkers. The objective of this study is to explore the potential of fractal dimension as a vascular neuroimaging marker in asymptomatic CSVD with low WMH burden. Df is an index that measures the complexity of a self-similar and irregular structure such as circle of Willis and its tributaries. This exploratory cross-sectional study involved 22 neurologically asymptomatic adult subjects (42"‰Â±"‰12Â years old; 68% female) with low to moderate 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction score (QRISK2 score) who underwent magnetic resonance imaging/angiography (MRI/MRA) brain scan. Based on the MRI findings, subjects were divided into two groups: subjects with low WMH burden and no WMH burden, (WMH+; n"‰="‰8) and (WMHâˆ’; n"‰="‰14) respectively. Maximum intensity projection image was constructed from the 3D time-of-flight (TOF) MRA. The complexity of the CoW and its tributaries observed in the MIP image was characterised using Df. The Df of the CoW and its tributaries, i.e., Df (w) was significantly lower in the WMH+ group (1.5172"‰Â±"‰0.0248) as compared to WMHâˆ’ (1.5653"‰Â±"‰0.0304, p"‰="‰0.001). There was a significant inverse relationship between the QRISK2 risk score and Df (w), (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰.656, p"‰="‰0.001). Df (w) is a promising, non-invasive vascular neuroimaging marker for asymptomatic CSVD with WMH. Further study with multi-centre and long-term follow-up is warranted to explore its potential as a biomarker in CSVD and correlation with clinical sequalae of CSVD.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Formative pluripotent stem cells show features of epiblast cells poised for gastrulation

We apologize for the mistake of correspondence email address of Wei Xie. The correct information is as follows. This correction does not affect the conclusion of the work. Correspondence: Wei Xie (xiewei121@tsinghua.edu.cn) or Lei Li (lil@ioz.ac.cn) These authors contributed equally: Xiaoxiao Wang, Yunlong Xiang, Yang Yu. State Key Laboratory of...
Nature.com

Ultra-sensitive monitoring of leukemia patients using superRCA mutation detection assays

Rare tumor-specific mutations in patient samples serve as excellent markers to monitor the course of malignant disease and responses to therapy in clinical routine, and improved assay techniques are needed for broad adoption. We describe herein a highly sensitive and selective molecule amplification technology - superRCA assays - for rapid and highly specific detection of DNA sequence variants present at very low frequencies in DNA samples. Using a standard flow cytometer we demonstrate precise, ultra-sensitive detection of single-nucleotide mutant sequences from malignant cells against up to a 100,000-fold excess of DNA from normal cells in either bone marrow or peripheral blood, to follow the course of patients treated for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). We also demonstrate that sequence variants located in a high-GC region may be sensitively detected, and we illustrate the potential of the technology for early detection of disease recurrence as a basis for prompt change of therapy.
Nature.com

Promoting T and NK cell attack: preserving tumor MICA/B by vaccines

You have full access to this article via your institution. The activating receptor NKG2D, first discovered in the late 1990's, participates in the immune surveillance of cytotoxic lymphocytes through recognition of the stress-induced ligands MICA/B on the surface of malignant cells. Recently, a study by Badrinath et al. in Nature described a vaccine targeting approach that prevents proteolytic cleavage of MICA/B, leading to enhanced immune infiltration and antitumor responses highlighting the importance of NKG2D interactions on both natural killer cells and T cells.
Nature.com

Circular RNA circLDLR facilitates cancer progression by altering the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis in colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common malignancy worldwide. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been reported to play critical regulatory roles in tumorigenesis, serving as tumor biomarkers and therapeutic targets. However, the contributions of circRNAs to CRC tumorigenesis are unclear. In our study, high expression of circLDLR was found in CRC tissues and cells and was closely associated with the malignant progression and poor prognosis of CRC patients. We demonstrated that circLDLR boosts growth and metastasis of CRC cells in vitro and in vivo, and modulates cholesterol levels in vitro. Mechanistically, we showed that circLDLR competitively binds to miR-30a-3p and prevents it from reducing the SOAT1 level, facilitating the malignant progression of CRC. In sum, our findings illustrate that circLDLR participates in CRC tumorigenesis and metastasis via the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis, serving as a potential biomarker and therapeutic target in CRC.
