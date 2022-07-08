Donna McKechnie to Join Annual Broadway Brunch Event

While he prefers to remain a man behind-the-scenes, Howard Greenstone has made an indelible mark on Nashville’s dining landscape. It began in 2014, when he helped his friends, Ken Levitan and chef Jonathan Waxman, launch Adele’s and one thing—or project—led to another. His endeavors include Bajo Sexto Taco in the Country Music Hall of Fame; The 404 Kitchen moving to larger digs in the Gulch; and a partnership with Matt and Emily Hyland of Emmy Squared to grow their brand nationally and internationally. Greenstone also became strategic advisor and partner of the Marcus Samuelsson Group and co-founder of Red Pebbles Hospitality. From 2020 to 2022, despite the challenges presented by pandemic times, he opened 14 restaurants including these in Nashville: Shep’s Delicatessen, Sadie’s, Ella’s on 2nd, and The Nashville Sundae Club.

