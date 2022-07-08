ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Donna McKechnie to Join Annual Broadway Brunch Event

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville Rep’s annual fundraiser, Broadway Brunch, will take place on August 21 at WildHorse Saloon chaired by Jeanette Barker and Janet Kurtz. The event features brunch, cocktails, both a live and silent auction, and musical performances from Nashville’s...

1 Hotel Nashville is Now Open in Music City

1 Hotel Nashville, Music City's first mission-driven sustainable luxury hotel nestled in the heart of downtown, is now open!. We talked to 1 Hotel Nashville general manager, Nicholas Farina, about the hotel's sustainability initiatives and what guests can expect from the urban sanctuary. Tell us a little bit about yourself...
NASHVILLE, TN
Meet Hospitality Aficionado Howard Greenestone

While he prefers to remain a man behind-the-scenes, Howard Greenstone has made an indelible mark on Nashville’s dining landscape. It began in 2014, when he helped his friends, Ken Levitan and chef Jonathan Waxman, launch Adele’s and one thing—or project—led to another. His endeavors include Bajo Sexto Taco in the Country Music Hall of Fame; The 404 Kitchen moving to larger digs in the Gulch; and a partnership with Matt and Emily Hyland of Emmy Squared to grow their brand nationally and internationally. Greenstone also became strategic advisor and partner of the Marcus Samuelsson Group and co-founder of Red Pebbles Hospitality. From 2020 to 2022, despite the challenges presented by pandemic times, he opened 14 restaurants including these in Nashville: Shep’s Delicatessen, Sadie’s, Ella’s on 2nd, and The Nashville Sundae Club.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Got Your 6 VetFest

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 09: Guests attend Got Your 6 VetFest hosted by The Bob Woodruff Foundation at The Loveless Barn on July 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Bob Woodruff Foundation) Lee Ann Womack, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Rich, Conner Smith, and Kat &...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Mall at Green Hills' Pet Fest: July 2022

Rover Rodeo at The Mall at Green Hills was the second event of the Pet Fest summer series and included pet-friendly festivities like caricature Doggie Doodles by Dina, photo booth fun from Nashville Smile Bar, a Wild West dog costume contest, pet pools, pet treats, giveaways, and more! ⁠Plus, artist Eddie and the Getaway provided the tunes.
NASHVILLE, TN

