Police: Stray bullet enters home, kills woman sitting on couch

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A woman sitting on a couch in her Ohio home on the Fourth of July was killed when a bullet came through a front window and stuck her in the head, authorities said.

It's not clear who fired the shot or why, but Akron police said the bullet that hit 26-year-old Chelsey Jones may have come from more than 1,000 feet away and across Summit Lake. They say the shot may have been fired by someone celebrating the holiday, noting two 9 mm bullet casings were found on a dock that can be seen from the house across the lake.

Jones, the mother of two young daughters, had been watching television shortly before she was found injured and in a pool of blood on the living room floor around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

She was discovered by her live-in boyfriend, who had been napping when the shooting occurred. He thought she had fallen when she got off the couch and he called 911. Jones was taken to a hospital, where doctors soon discovered she had been shot.

Jones was pronounced dead Tuesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

