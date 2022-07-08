ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Princess’s Joey King Has An A+ Disney Parks Ride Concept For Her Character

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Though The Princess is an original Hulu movie , it’s still technically part of the Disney family. With 20th Century Studios acting as a studio under its parent company’s wide banner, Joey King’s titular action hero can be considered a part of the same family that gave us Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Merida. As such, that means that if they really wanted to, Disney Parks could bring this character to life through a thrill ride of her own. Which is fantastic, considering that King has an A+ concept for making that happen.

With all sorts of new experiences coming to Disneyland and its theme park siblings, what was once an oddball question is now a valid concern. No one knows where the next exciting thrill ride will come next, so the press day for The Princess was a good time to start spinning those wheels in another direction. When asked what her ideal ride concept would be for her character’s perilous journey, Joey King painted the following picture for CinemaBlend:

I want a medieval ride where … you know how big a part of the movie the staircase sequence is? My uncle used to put me in a laundry basket and push me down the stairs, because he’s insane. So I feel like a version of that, where you’re in like a roller coaster box ride, and they push you down the staircase while everyone’s fighting around you? Now that would be amazing.

Without spoilers, The Princess is an R-rated action spectacular in which The Princess has to fight her way to the bottom of the tower she’s been imprisoned in. One of the set piece highlights is a sequence where Joey King’s protagonist has to fight her way through hordes of soldiers trying to recapture her.

Battling both up and down the staircase that connects the entire structure, a lot of adrenaline fueled moments are in play. One of which happens to be King using an enemy soldier as something of a surfboard, so she can jump to a lower level without injuring herself. With details like that, you can see why The Princess’ star and executive producer would want to use this moment as the template for a Disney Parks ride.

If you want to see some of what I’m talking about, you should watch the trailer for The Princess provided below. Pay close attention to the section between 00:52 and 00:57, as the staircase sequence is featured prominently through that stretch:

It’s not that weird of an idea when you truly think about it. This ride concept already sounds like something along the lines of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout or The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, as that’s the sort of vertical ride system that would best convey the stair battle seen in The Princess .  Animatronic figures, or even video projections, would naturally show off the action that populates the ride’s busy background, as riders escape with The Princess to safety.

The big finish would naturally be the huge drop that awaits riders, sending them down to the bottom of the tower, seeing Joey King’s character celebrated in her victory. It’s easy enough to translate The Princess into an action spectacle that families could enjoy, without the blood or intense level of violence shown in director Le-Van Kiet’s film. Plus, it’d be an interesting point of trivia, as this dream ride would be the first R-rated movie to get a Disney Parks attraction.

“Dream” is the operative word in this scenario, as it doesn’t feel likely that the powers that be would weave The Princess into the theme park arm of its family ties. Unless Joey King’s royal rumbler becomes insanely popular on the same level as Star Wars , you may want to keep those hopes in check. Should there ever come a day where Disney Hollywood Studios’ fears about losing The Twilight Zone license come true, it couldn't hurt to use this fresh idea that could draw people to the park out of curiosity alone.

If you’re intrigued to see why this scene from The Princess is worthy of a theme park ride, you’ll need to have a Hulu subscription to take this ride. Meanwhile, you can catch Joey King getting into the action all over again in the upcoming movie Bullet Train , which opens in theaters on August 5th.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
Decider.com

Tim Allen Knows Why Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flopped: It Has “No Relationship, No Connection” To ‘Toy Story’

Weeks after his friend Patricia Heaton shared her own heated take, Tim Allen is breaking his silence on Disney’s new Lightyear film. The actor, who starred as Buzz Lightyear in multiple Toy Story films since originating the role in the first 1995 movie, said he doesn’t see any traces of his character in Chris Evans‘ new rendering of Buzz.
MOVIES
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Character#Disney Movies#20th Century Studios
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy