Mina Starsiak Hawk has a whole host of projects going on. She's the co-star and co-designer of HGTV's program "Good Bones," which premieres its seventh season this month. The series follows Mina and her mother, Karen E. Laine, as they purchase and rehabilitate old homes in their Indianapolis neighborhood (via HGTV). Their practice began with Mina's first fixer-upper as the duo revitalized her house together. The success of both the renovation and their working relationship prompted them to start a flipping business. However, the two bring more than a hammer to the table — Karen is a lawyer and Mina is a licensed real estate agent, per The List.

