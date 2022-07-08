ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays respond to lawsuit filed by Rays minority owners

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a statement Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays called a lawsuit filed against owner Stuart Sternberg "baseless" and made up of false allegations. "The allegation that a simple and commonplace corporate reorganization stripped the limited partners of the value of their investments and their rights and protections...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 7/11/2022

The Boston Red Sox will open a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in Central Florida on Monday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick.  The Red Sox come into this series having split a four-game series with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Boston is […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 7/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
markerzone.com

ONDREJ PALAT'S TIME IN TAMPA BAY APPEARS TO BE OVER

The Tampa Bay Lightning cleared cap space last week by shipping Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in order to try and re-sign Ondrej Palat, as well as Jan Rutta. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that despite talks between both sides, Palat will head to the open market at 12 p.m. ET on July 13th.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tampa Bay Times

Laying more pavement is the road to nowhere in Tampa Bay | Letters

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor pretty much describes the local mass transit situation with her comment that “mass transit in Tampa is more than two people in an SUV.” Both city and county transit planners need to get out of the “build more roads” mindset and focus on such “novelties” as light rail and expanded bus route coverage. When my wife and I relocated from Boston to the Tampa area (Riverview), we were attracted to a particular development because, just down from the front entrance, there was a bus stop for a route that would take us from Riverview to the Brandon Mall from which we could connect with a bus into Tampa. Coming from the transit-rich area of Boston, this was a no-brainer. I had for years made the 40-mile commute from our home to my workplace with a bus/light rail/bus journey. No car required. To our dismay, in the six-month span from our settling on a place to live in Riverview and our move in, the bus route had been eliminated. The result? Increases in Route 301 traffic. Let’s put on our big city/growing population thinking hats, folks, and focus on the reality that bigger roads only encourage more cars and do nothing to lessen congestion.
TAMPA, FL
Katie Cherrix

Four Unique Bars in Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a unique, lively city with plenty of things to see and do. Ybor City is the central hub of nightlife in Tampa, and you'll find locally owned bars, clubs, and lounges in all parts of the city. Here are four unique bars in Tampa you'll want to go to every weekend.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

The Top Restaurants in Tampa, According to OpenTable

Many food experts see Tampa as an up-and-coming culinary destination. Two chefs in the bay area have been nominated for the James Beard Award - Rachel Bennett of The Library Restaurant and Jeannie Pierola of Edison: Food + Drink Lab. And the website Thrillist has included Tampa in its list of "15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes." Tampa arguably offers diverse selections of quality food for many different types of customers.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#The Rays#Rays Baseball Club#Ster
Scorebook Live

VOTE: Who will be the top football program in Pinellas County (FL) in 2022

TARPON SPRINGS, FL- Pinellas County has its fair share of strong high school programs, though the county as a whole has yet to win a state championship in football. When you look at the lineup of teams for 2022, however, there’s plenty of potential when it comes to talented programs that could make some noise this summer-fall. From all the way north in Tarpon Springs down to south St. Petersburg, we take a look at the programs we have picked out as the top teams and vote on who you think is the top club.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy