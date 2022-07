If “Squid Game” taught us anything, it’s that there can only be one winner. So also goes the rules for the Emmy Awards, which have the challenge of narrowing down television’s best in a particularly exceptional year, when series like “Succession,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Euphoria,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Dropout” and Netflix’s South Korean dystopian thriller all competed for our attention.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO