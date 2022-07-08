ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Primary adult sellar SMARCB1/INI1-deficient tumor represents a subtype of atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor

By Zejun Duan
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoss of function in SMARCB1/INI1 has been observed in a group of malignancies collectively defined as SMARCB1/INI1-deficient neoplasms. Primary intracranial SMARCB1/INI1-deficient tumors in adults are extremely rare. We collected eight primary adult sellar SMARCB1/INI1-deficient tumors to study their clinicopathological and (epi)genetic characteristics. We performed a comprehensive assessment of the clinical, radiological,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Distinct proteomic profiles in prefrontal subareas of elderly major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder patients

We investigated for the first time the proteomic profiles both in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) of major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder (BD) patients. Cryostat sections of DLPFC and ACC of MDD and BD patients with their respective well-matched controls were used for study. Proteins were quantified by tandem mass tag and high-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry system. Gene Ontology terms and functional cluster alteration were analyzed through bioinformatic analysis. Over 3000 proteins were accurately quantified, with more than 100 protein expressions identified as significantly changed in these two brain areas of MDD and BD patients as compared to their respective controls. These include OGDH, SDHA and COX5B in the DLPFC in MDD patients; PFN1, HSP90AA1 and PDCD6IP in the ACC of MDD patients; DBN1, DBNL and MYH9 in the DLPFC in BD patients. Impressively, depending on brain area and distinct diseases, the most notable change we found in the DLPFC of MDD was 'suppressed energy metabolism'; in the ACC of MDD it was 'suppressed tissue remodeling and suppressed immune response'; and in the DLPFC of BD it was differentiated 'suppressed tissue remodeling and suppressed neuronal projection'. In summary, there are distinct proteomic changes in different brain areas of the same mood disorder, and in the same brain area between MDD and BD patients, which strengthens the distinct pathogeneses and thus treatment targets.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reduced cerebral vascular fractal dimension among asymptomatic individuals as a potential biomarker for cerebral small vessel disease

Cerebral small vessel disease is a neurological disease frequently found in the elderly and detected on neuroimaging, often as an incidental finding. White matter hyperintensity is one of the most commonly reported neuroimaging markers of CSVD and is linked with an increased risk of future stroke and vascular dementia. Recent attention has focused on the search of CSVD biomarkers. The objective of this study is to explore the potential of fractal dimension as a vascular neuroimaging marker in asymptomatic CSVD with low WMH burden. Df is an index that measures the complexity of a self-similar and irregular structure such as circle of Willis and its tributaries. This exploratory cross-sectional study involved 22 neurologically asymptomatic adult subjects (42"‰Â±"‰12Â years old; 68% female) with low to moderate 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction score (QRISK2 score) who underwent magnetic resonance imaging/angiography (MRI/MRA) brain scan. Based on the MRI findings, subjects were divided into two groups: subjects with low WMH burden and no WMH burden, (WMH+; n"‰="‰8) and (WMHâˆ’; n"‰="‰14) respectively. Maximum intensity projection image was constructed from the 3D time-of-flight (TOF) MRA. The complexity of the CoW and its tributaries observed in the MIP image was characterised using Df. The Df of the CoW and its tributaries, i.e., Df (w) was significantly lower in the WMH+ group (1.5172"‰Â±"‰0.0248) as compared to WMHâˆ’ (1.5653"‰Â±"‰0.0304, p"‰="‰0.001). There was a significant inverse relationship between the QRISK2 risk score and Df (w), (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰.656, p"‰="‰0.001). Df (w) is a promising, non-invasive vascular neuroimaging marker for asymptomatic CSVD with WMH. Further study with multi-centre and long-term follow-up is warranted to explore its potential as a biomarker in CSVD and correlation with clinical sequalae of CSVD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultra-sensitive monitoring of leukemia patients using superRCA mutation detection assays

Rare tumor-specific mutations in patient samples serve as excellent markers to monitor the course of malignant disease and responses to therapy in clinical routine, and improved assay techniques are needed for broad adoption. We describe herein a highly sensitive and selective molecule amplification technology - superRCA assays - for rapid and highly specific detection of DNA sequence variants present at very low frequencies in DNA samples. Using a standard flow cytometer we demonstrate precise, ultra-sensitive detection of single-nucleotide mutant sequences from malignant cells against up to a 100,000-fold excess of DNA from normal cells in either bone marrow or peripheral blood, to follow the course of patients treated for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). We also demonstrate that sequence variants located in a high-GC region may be sensitively detected, and we illustrate the potential of the technology for early detection of disease recurrence as a basis for prompt change of therapy.
CANCER
#Brain Tumors#Doi#Res#Smarcb1#Ini1
Nature.com

Circular RNA circLDLR facilitates cancer progression by altering the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis in colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common malignancy worldwide. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been reported to play critical regulatory roles in tumorigenesis, serving as tumor biomarkers and therapeutic targets. However, the contributions of circRNAs to CRC tumorigenesis are unclear. In our study, high expression of circLDLR was found in CRC tissues and cells and was closely associated with the malignant progression and poor prognosis of CRC patients. We demonstrated that circLDLR boosts growth and metastasis of CRC cells in vitro and in vivo, and modulates cholesterol levels in vitro. Mechanistically, we showed that circLDLR competitively binds to miR-30a-3p and prevents it from reducing the SOAT1 level, facilitating the malignant progression of CRC. In sum, our findings illustrate that circLDLR participates in CRC tumorigenesis and metastasis via the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis, serving as a potential biomarker and therapeutic target in CRC.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

More mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Associated with Lower Risk of Long COVID

Health care workers in Italy infected with SARS-CoV-2 were less likely to develop long COVID symptoms if they were fully vaccinated and boosted with an mRNA vaccine, a recent study found. Being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 provided the most protection against long COVID, a recent study of health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
SCIENCE
Effectiveness and protection duration of Covid-19 vaccines and previous infection against any SARS-CoV-2 infection in young adults

Data on effectiveness and protection duration of Covid-19 vaccines and previous infection against general SARS-CoV-2 infection in general populations are limited. Here we evaluate protection from Covid-19 vaccination (primary series) and previous infection in 21,261 university students undergoing repeated surveillance testing between 8/8/2021"“12/04/2021, during which B.1.617 (delta) was the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant. Estimated mRNA-1273, BNT162b2, and AD26.COV2.S effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection is 75.4% (95% CI: 70.5-79.5), 65.7% (95% CI: 61.1-69.8), and 42.8% (95% CI: 26.1"“55.8), respectively. Among previously infected individuals, protection is 72.9% when unvaccinated (95% CI: 66.1"“78.4) and increased by 22.1% with full vaccination (95% CI: 15.8"“28.7). Statistically significant decline in protection is observed for mRNA-1273 (P"‰<"‰.001), BNT162b2 (P"‰<"‰.001), but not Ad26.CoV2.S (P"‰="‰0.40) or previous infection (P"‰="‰0.12). mRNA vaccine protection dropped 29.7% (95% CI: 17.9"“41.6) six months post- vaccination, from 83.2% to 53.5%. We conclude that the 2-dose mRNA vaccine series initially offers strong protection against general SARS-CoV-2 infection caused by the delta variant in young adults, but protection substantially decreases over time. These findings indicate that vaccinated individuals may still contribute to community spread. While previous SARS-CoV-2 infection consistently provides moderately strong protection against repeat infection from delta, vaccination yields a substantial increase in protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinician survey regarding measurable residual disease-guided decision-making in multiple myeloma

Advances in multiple myeloma (MM) therapies have enhanced the likelihood of achieving deep and durable treatment responses which carry significant prognostic implications. Obtaining a complete response (CR) is an independent predictor of longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in MM [1,2,3]; however, more sensitive methods that assess for measurable residual disease (MRD) have been shown to further enhance prognostication in MM [4,5,6,7]. MRD status in MM is established as a prognostic biomarker during treatment, but its impact on real-world decision making remains unproven.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Metabolic Messengers: endocannabinoids

Endocannabinoid signalling is considered one of the most important modulatory systems in a whole organism. Research has yielded great insight on the mechanisms that link endocannabinoids and metabolic functions. Here, we provide a brief overview of the metabolic roles of endocannabinoids in tissue, cellular and subcellular-dependent mechanisms. In general, we point out how the central and peripheral control of body energy metabolism likely represents the main function of type-1 cannabinoid receptors. More specifically, we focus on recent advances underlying mechanisms of endocannabinoid control of cell metabolism through the modulation of the functions of specific organelles. While highlighting a historical summary and summarizing past discoveries, this short review aims at proposing future open questions for a field that does not stop surprising researchers with unexpected and exciting discoveries.
Nature.com

Persister cells that survive chemotherapy are pinpointed

A close look at the cells that drive cancer growth after chemotherapy, and thereby contribute to fatal tumour progression, provides new insights into the identity of the cells that manage to survive treatment. Sumaiyah K. Rehman 0 &. Sumaiyah K. Rehman. Sumaiyah K. Rehman is at the Princess Margaret Cancer...
CANCER
foodsafetynews.com

China links seven COVID-19 outbreaks to food packaging

China has linked seven COVID-19 outbreaks and almost 700 cases to contaminated imported frozen food packaging materials. Scientists said the work supports speculation that cold-chain foods act as a pathway for SARS-CoV-2 and might present a risk for virus transmission between countries and regions. They added handlers and processors of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Promoting T and NK cell attack: preserving tumor MICA/B by vaccines

You have full access to this article via your institution. The activating receptor NKG2D, first discovered in the late 1990's, participates in the immune surveillance of cytotoxic lymphocytes through recognition of the stress-induced ligands MICA/B on the surface of malignant cells. Recently, a study by Badrinath et al. in Nature described a vaccine targeting approach that prevents proteolytic cleavage of MICA/B, leading to enhanced immune infiltration and antitumor responses highlighting the importance of NKG2D interactions on both natural killer cells and T cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SCIENCE

