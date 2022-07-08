ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Stuns In Black & White Checkered Cropped Top, Flirty Skirt & Flipped Bob: Photos

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMccz_0gZNWBL800
Image Credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Selena Gomez has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 29-year-old was leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris on July 8 when she showed off her long, toned legs in a high-waisted, black and white checkered mini skirt with a matching crop top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5Q3E_0gZNWBL800
Selena Gomez looked gorgeous when she rocked this black & white checkered Alaia outfit featuring a crop top & a matching high-waisted ruffled mini skirt with white pumps & a retro bouffant bob hairstyle while leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris on July 8. (Best Image/BACKGRID)

Selena’s black and white Alaia outfit featured a high-neck, short-sleeve herringbone-patterned crop top. She styled the top with the matching high-waisted skirt which put her tiny waist on display. The bottom half of the skirt was pleated and ruffled, ending in the middle of her thighs, showing off her long legs.

Sels accessorized with a pair of chunky white hoop earrings, pointed-toe white pumps, and a black leather crossbody purse. As for her glam, her dark brown hair was styled by Orlando Pita, who gave Selena a retro hairstyle featuring a bob that was slicked to the side and had a voluminous bouffant while the ends were flipped up.

Her makeup was done by longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, who used Selena’s brand, Rare Beauty, to give her a thick cat-eye, a burnt red lip, a subtle shadow, and dark, full brows.

Since arriving in Paris, Selena has already rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits and aside from this look, just yesterday she wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. She rocked a short-sleeve white Louis Vuitton Frill Blouse with a keyhole cutout on the chest and tucked it into a high-waisted, A-line black Louis Vuitton Double Jersey Mini Wrap Skirt.

Selena topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe white Stuart Weitzman Anny Pumps, a Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag, and Monica Vinader Deia Chamfered Large Hoop Earrings

Comments / 23

Related
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off curves in a white-hot jumpsuit

Khloé Kardashian has a favorite post-breakup jumpsuit. The reality star, 37, stepped out at a Hulu For Your Consideration panel last night to promote her new “Kardashians” show in a sexy white jumpsuit by Narciso Rodriguez, displaying a peek of side boob in the wake of ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The best part? This isn’t the first time she’s rocked the outfit following a split. Kardashian wore the same white ensemble in 2016 while out with her ex, French Montana, the same day her split from James Harden was announced. While she covered up with a long tan duster for its...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kim Kardashian wears (almost) nothing but hair on Allure cover

Kim Kardashian is totally bare, except for her hair. The makeup mogul covers the August 2022 issue of Allure, wearing nothing but a nude-hued Skims bodysuit and a Rapunzel-worthy blond braid wrapped around her body. Things get even more surreal inside the magazine, with Kardashian wearing a “top” made entirely...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Crop Top#Flirty Skirt Flipped#The Hotel De Crillon#Orlando Pita
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Selena Gomez Turns Heads At The ‘Only Murders’ Premiere In A High-Slit Silver Dress—She's On Fire!

Selena Gomez just absolutely stunned in a sparkling silver dress with an epic high-slit while gracing the Only Murders In The Building red carpet premiere. The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker, 29, showed off her incredible figure at the Los Angeles event last week in a one-sleeve, glistening item from Michael Kors. The curve-hugging frock featured an waist-revealing side cut-out and high slit that flaunted her toned legs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Left Us Speechless In An Elegant, Waist-Defining Blue Dress At Order Of The Garter Event—Simply Stunning!

At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy