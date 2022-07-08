Canned Tomato Panzanella

Photography by Camilla Wynne

Panzanella is a salad of ripe tomatoes tossed with stale bread that soaks up the sweet juices. It’s a staple of the Italian summer table, but those who can tomatoes at home (or have access to canned tomatoes of similar quality) can enjoy a nearly-as-good version year round. The addition of arugula, mozzarella, radicchio and roasted fennel in this recipe from master preserver Camilla Wynne turns the salad into a full meal, but feel free to experiment with other ingredients as well such as cooked squash, mushrooms, shredded kale, or burrata.

Featured in “Learn How to Can Tomatoes the Easy Way.”

Yield: serves 4-6

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb. country bread, torn into 1-inch pieces (about 6 cups)

1 large fennel bulb, coarsely chopped, fronds reserved

¼ cups plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 lb. canned tomato halves, preferably homemade, drained (about 2 cups)

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 oz. fresh mozzarella, torn into 2-in. pieces

3 cups lightly packed arugula

2 cups shredded radicchio leaves

Instructions