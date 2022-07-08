ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook Council Member Father Karloutsos Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

stonybrook.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather Alexander Karloutsos, a member of the Stony Brook Council, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7 for his work as a spiritual leader. The medal is the highest civilian honor in the U.S. and is awarded by the President to people who have aided...

news.stonybrook.edu

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

