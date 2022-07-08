ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott on WBAP: “I’m Calling on Congress to Impeach” Homeland Security Secretary

klif.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling for U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached. The Governor’s comments came on Friday while...

www.klif.com

Comments / 204

hawkcock
3d ago

All the anti Abbott comments are absolutely Ignorance, they have no idea of the truth only what others tell them , very bad when you derive your information from those that don’t know anything. Only political Rhetoric .

Reply(11)
33
George Jetson
3d ago

Well Texas is in such terrible circumstance. I guess that's why families and businesses are coming in at record breaking numbers. Maybe you should move off with the Californicators oh wait they are all moving here because they can't afford to live in the "Utopia" they created.

Reply(10)
15
13 B
3d ago

The Secretary has failed to due his one job, protect the homeland. He is a weak leader and that's why Biden appointed him. He should be prosecuted for failing to enforce the laws to protect our homeland.

Reply(13)
37
Related
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke to launch 49-day campaign tour of Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke is going on a 49-day tour of Texas in a major ramp-up of his campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott. The Democratic challenger will hold 70 public events...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
KVUE

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott to look into APD funding

Governor Greg Abbott said his office will look into the Austin Police Department funding to determine if "they are in violation of the law [he signed] that will defund cities that defund law enforcement." The Austin Police Association tweeted that APD officers worked several violent crimes and injuries Saturday and...
AUSTIN, TX
The Veracity Report

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Politics State#Politics Governor#Impeach#U S Homeland Security#Texas Guard#The White House#Wbap Klif News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico Governor announced multiple state infrastructure investments

CLOVIS, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release on Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced multiple infrastructure investments and transformational projects that were aimed at growing health care staffing, securing a long-term water source, and supporting area seniors. Grisham announced that $30 million in state funding would go towards the Eastern New Mexico Water […]
CLOVIS, NM
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas House committee investigating Uvalde school shooting holds hearing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, a Texas House committee looking into the deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school will gather at the State Capitol for its next hearing. Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco will appear before the committee to share his side of how the events surrounding the Robb Elementary School shooting played out. Nolasco will give his testimony behind closed doors via Zoom.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
Newsweek

Texas Faces Rolling Blackouts as ERCOT Warns Not to Use Major Appliances

Texans have been asked to conserve power amid a heatwave on Monday as the state's power grid operator warned of potential rolling blackouts. The state faces a "potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available" on Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in an operations message on its website Sunday night.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy