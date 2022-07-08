Bristol Casino Grand Opening - Media Tour

BRISTOL — As the Bristol Casino opened July 8, people have been playing the odds for 35 years with another form of legalized gambling — the Virginia Lottery. The Virginia Lottery has been a regular feature in area stores since 1987, with racks of scratch tickets, Powerball and Mega Millions play slips and ticket vending machines. In the past two years, skill games – resembling casino slot machines with bright displays, consoles and padded chairs — have appeared in rows at the backs and sides of many area convenience stores.
