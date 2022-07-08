Bristol Casino Grand Opening - Media Tour

If you happened to have read a similar column to this one, you’ll be happy to hear I’ve moved up from the fictional dollars my editor gave me last year. Yes, you read that right, fictional. He gave me $200 imaginary dollars to gallivant through Bristol for a column describing to you fine people just how I would spend $200 on the Tennessee side of State Street. It was a good time — but my luck seems to have gotten even better (well, mostly).

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO