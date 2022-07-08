ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Team Fortress 2 fans push Valve into releasing another beefy update

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVd4L_0gZNMWPt00
(Image credit: Valve)

Team Fortress 2 got another substantial update (opens in new tab) on July 7, less than a month after Valve's most recent attempt (opens in new tab) to address the game's bot problem. The patch consists of bug fixes alongside some new server settings, listed in full at the bottom of this article.

The more granular server options are certainly nice. The processing time limiter in particular seems like it could help with malicious users. Otherwise, a large amount of bug fixes is always welcome, and it seems to be helping community morale to see Valve take a more active role in the game again. The nearly 800-comment thread for the update is mostly positive, even if there are a few jokes about how minute some of the tweaks are.

Team Fortress 2 is one of Steam's top ten games by concurrents; its daily peak when I checked was over 130,000. For years, the game's been in somewhat of a maintenance mode, with few new content updates, and at the same time there was an uptick in malicious bots joining servers and griefing players with machine-perfect aim. It's not clear why this problem developed in TF2 of all games, but anecdotally, I can confirm it has been a big annoyance, even if it doesn't exactly render the game unplayable.

TF2 community, we hear you! We love this game and know you do, too. We see how large this issue has become and are working to improve things.May 26, 2022

A boisterous fan campaign seems to have had its intended effect of bringing Valve's attention back on TF2 (opens in new tab), with the company directly acknowledging those efforts and putting out more substantial updates than anything we've seen in recent years. It remains to be seen how sustained this newfound support will be, and whether it will adequately address the game's problems and satisfy its enthusiastic community.

Here are the full patch notes:

  • Several fixes to address exploits and stability issues
  • Added a game server setting, "net_chan_limit_msec", which allows server operators to limit amount of processing time the game server can spend on processing packets for each client per tick. Clients that send packets causing server CPU processing time to exceed configured number of milliseconds will be kicked from the game server.
  • Added a game server setting, "net_chan_stats_dump" which, when enabled, will dump statistics of each network channel when that network channel is closed. Statistics include messages, bandwidth, and CPU processing time breakdown.
  • Added a game server setting, "tf_fall_damage_disablespread", to disable random fall damage (default: 0)
  • Fixed not being able to adjust the offset for a cosmetic item's Unusual effect
  • Fixed some players seeing [unknown] for their player name
  • Fixed broken transparency on cosmetics
  • Fixed lag compensation when melee-ing teammates
  • Fixed not being able to hit a player's hitbox if it extends outside the player's bounding box during an animation
  • Fixed jiggle bones rendering in the loadout and item previews
  • Fixed the Iron Bomber's projectile collision size not matching other projectile collision sizes
  • Fixed ConVar buttons flickering after being clicked to toggle the value
  • Fixed The Shortstop shove showing as self-inflicted damage
  • Fixed Mini-Sentry guns not triggering damage alerts in the HUD
  • Fixed net_disconnect_reason affecting disconnect messages on the client
  • Fixed Medi Gun charges expiring too early if a server forces add_uber_time
  • Fixed network edicts being used for server-side-only entities
  • Updated mat_picmip to allow values below -1
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals
  • Updated the localization files
  • Updated Mann vs. Machine
  • Fixed not being able to kick Spectators
  • Fixed bots not displaying the correct names
  • Fixed the loading screen backgrounds on Valve servers
  • Fixed Übercharge charge rate and duration upgrade not working for the Vaccinator
  • Updated Arena mode
  • Fixed players being able to late-join the game
  • Fixed players on team Unassigned being able to kill other players

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major GTA 4 Surprise in the Game

If a new GTA 6 rumor is accurate, there's a big GTA 4 surprise in the game, plus potentially an equally big surprise for GTA 5 fans. According to the leaker, two major characters -- one from each game -- are set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. One of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4 who is mentioned in GTA 5, but doesn't actually show up in the game. It's not 100 percent clear if this will change with the GTA 6 cameo.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I 'got gud' at a competitive shooter, and it sucks

My gaming life has been a revolving door of competitive shooters. The day I finally made the jump from console to PC is the day shooters suddenly got more serious. I briefly got into CS:GO, then Overwatch for a while, and then Rainbow Six Siege for many years. I like all of these games for very different reasons, but they all share a few qualities that I've come to resent: the pressure to do well accompanied by a badge or rank that symbolizes your worth.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

All Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass: July 2022

Here are all the new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass for July 2022. Xbox Game Pass, available for as much as $9.99 per month in the Xbox Store, allows users to play, according to Microsoft, "100 high-quality games—with titles added all the time." All Games Arriving on Xbox...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Team Fortress 2#Mat#Pc Games#Fortress#Video Game
PC Gamer

Blizzard puts a final bullet in Heroes of the Storm development

In 2018, Blizzard moved some of the development team away from Heroes of the Storm and discontinued its official competitive league, the Heroes Global Championship, which pro players weren't exactly thrilled about. Early in 2019, it got rid of paid loot boxes, leaving the option to buy them with in-game currency. Though Heroes of the Storm was widely seen as a "dead game", intermittent development continued at a slower cadence, with the addition of new heroes (like melee assassin Qhira and Mei from Overwatch), and events (like the time it went cyberpunk).
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

GTA 6 new release date leaked and caused joy among the players

Expected by a huge number of players, GTA 6 from the developer company Rockstar Games was leaked by an insider with a new release date that delighted fans. The Tez2 insider, who has repeatedly made accurate statements about Rockstar games, once again started talking about the Grand Theft Auto 6 action game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blizzard is moving Heroes of the Storm to permanent maintenance mode

Blizzard has announced that it’s putting Heroes of the Storm on life support. In a blog post released earlier today, the developer revealed that the MOBA will no longer receive new content or events. The in-game item shop will remain open, but no new items will be added to it. Seasonal rolls for ranked and free hero rotations will continue as normal. Heroes may still receive patches in the future, but they’ll be focused on bug fixes and client support rather than balance changes. Blizzard did note that the game will receive balance updates if needed. As a reward, all players will receive the Epic Arcane Lizard mount in a patch coming next week.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
PC Gamer

New multiplayer Skyrim mod has been downloaded over 50,000 times

At the time of writing, Skyrim Together Reborn has more than 56,800 downloads. Skyrim Together Reborn (opens in new tab) is a mod designed for groups of two-to-eight players, though the creators have tested it with over 30, essentially making a mini-MMO. The aim is for friends to be able to play Skyrim co-operatively, complete with shared quest progress. Since its release on NexusMods yesterday, Skyrim Together Reborn has already been downloaded over 56,800 times. For comparison's sake, the second-most popular new mod added to Nexus is a sexy nun outfit (opens in new tab) from June, which has 30,000 downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online's Next Update Will Let Players Join Law Enforcement

Rockstar Games has begun teasing its next GTA Online update and confirmed that it will center around players joining law enforcement. GTA Online is an absolute juggernaut of a game and has managed to last three console generations and sustain itself as one of the most popular online games. Not only do people get to live out their criminal fantasies within Rockstar's virtual world, but they also get to just have unregulated fun. There are so many activities to partake in within the game and it keeps getting bigger every year with nightclubs, islands, celebrities, and much more As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight for the game despite Rockstar recently stating that it is knee-deep in development on the next Grand Theft Auto game and is pouring a ton of development resources into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Apex pro shows mercy on disconnected player during $2M championship tournament

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen opted not to take the easy kill against an opposing player who had disconnected from the game. Apex Legends (opens in new tab) pro Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen is earning praise for his performance this weekend at the $2 million Apex Legends Global Championship tournament—not because of all the people he killed, but because of the one person he didn't kill.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

New Need for Speed ​​with new graphics showed

The network posted a video demonstrating the new game Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which received the latest graphics and amazing gamers. The new video showed a remake of the hit racing game Need for Speed: Most Wanted from the publisher Electronic Arts. The video lasts almost 2 minutes, during which you can see how the game has changed with new graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Heroes of the Storm Enters Maintenance Mode Indefinitely

Blizzard Entertainment has placed its spin-off title, Heroes of the Storm, into maintenance mode following its seven-year anniversary. In a post published on the company's news blog earlier Friday, Blizzard explained that it will continue to support the title without any future updates, placing it into maintenance mode indefinitely. Although seasonal content with occasional bug fixes and/or rebalances will continue to be developed, no new content will be added.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy