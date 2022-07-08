ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Cooler temperatures at Willits Frontier Days Fourth of July parade

By Jaclyn Luna
Willits News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it was unseasonably cool, it did not rain on the annual Willits Frontier Days Fourth of July parade. The cooler temperatures and occasional mist did not stop crowds from gathering to enjoy the event. Tabatha Hulsey and Shannon Folsom from Willits Grapplin Pack served as the parade’s announcers....

