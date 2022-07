The Inaugural Rhode Island Vegan Chef Challenge kicked off on July 1 and runs through July 31, 2022. As veganism becomes more and more mainstream, restaurants nationwide are adding options to accommodate their growing number of vegan patrons. The Vegan Chef Challenge (VCC) is a month-long event showcasing new vegan menu items created by chefs at local restaurants. Typically, several restaurants take part and the dining public is encouraged to vote for their favorite dishes. The majority of restaurants keep at least one popular vegan item on their regular menu after the challenge concludes.

