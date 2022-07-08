ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Trump Shinzo Abe Tribute Sparks Mocking of Her 'Government Service'

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Her condolences for the death of Shinzo Abe led to mockery online as she said Friday that he taught her what it's like to be a government...

Comments / 78

Zach Whaley
3d ago

her next public service will be to show up for depositions to explain her role as daddy's little helper. er co-conspirator. 😅😉

Reply
76
Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

It was hilarious to see that video of her attempting to join the world leaders in an awkward conversation!! 😅😂🤣

Reply(4)
85
R Gibbs
1d ago

lol these trump people even the ones on no importance like Ivanka..lol why is she giving a tribute that's for heads of state lol the trumps love power and spotlight..lol theyare the only presidential family kids that speak about issues that I'm old enough to remember people saying the first family kids are off limits because they are not in politics..well someone tell the trump kids that..

Reply
12
Comments / 0

Community Policy