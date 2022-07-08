ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Be Aware of Algal Blooms in Water

Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhr4r_0gZNGYpF00

If you plan to spend time near a water body this summer, be aware of Harmful Algal Blooms, or HABs.

HABs are composed of blue-green algae that can sometimes create toxins that harm humans and pets.

The most significant health risk comes from contact with or ingesting the toxins the blue-green algae produces. This can occur during activities that bring an individual into full-body contact with the water or from inhaling spray caused by splashes from the water's surface.

Children and pets are most at risk and can become ill after exposure. Adults with compromised immune systems are also more susceptible to illness from exposure.

The most common complaints include vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes, eye irritation, and respiratory symptoms. If you suspect a person is suffering from contact with a HAB, seek medical treatment immediately, and then report it to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment by calling 877-427-7317 or emailing KDHE.EpiHotline@ks.gov.

When in doubt, stay out!

The greener the water, the more likely it contains blue-green algae. Avoid strong green or dark green water, the presence of observable floating chunks, the presence of surface scum, or water with an offensive odor. Also, look for signage posted warning of the presence of HABs.

Help is available!

Locally, K-State’s Pollution Prevention Institute has a website dedicated to helping HOAs, golf courses, campgrounds, clubs, and private estates deal with HABs on their private water bodies. Visit https://www.sbeap.org/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms to view information about specific blooms, obtain signage resources, and see a list of laboratories that can test samples.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Green Algae#Water Bodies#Harmful Algal Blooms
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Laboratories
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas

101
Followers
273
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City, abbreviated as "KCK", is the third-largest city in the State of Kansas, the county seat of Wyandotte County, and the third-largest city of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy