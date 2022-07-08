Be Aware of Algal Blooms in Water

If you plan to spend time near a water body this summer, be aware of Harmful Algal Blooms, or HABs.

HABs are composed of blue-green algae that can sometimes create toxins that harm humans and pets.

The most significant health risk comes from contact with or ingesting the toxins the blue-green algae produces. This can occur during activities that bring an individual into full-body contact with the water or from inhaling spray caused by splashes from the water's surface.

Children and pets are most at risk and can become ill after exposure. Adults with compromised immune systems are also more susceptible to illness from exposure.

The most common complaints include vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes, eye irritation, and respiratory symptoms. If you suspect a person is suffering from contact with a HAB, seek medical treatment immediately, and then report it to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment by calling 877-427-7317 or emailing KDHE.EpiHotline@ks.gov.

When in doubt, stay out!

The greener the water, the more likely it contains blue-green algae. Avoid strong green or dark green water, the presence of observable floating chunks, the presence of surface scum, or water with an offensive odor. Also, look for signage posted warning of the presence of HABs.

Help is available!

Locally, K-State’s Pollution Prevention Institute has a website dedicated to helping HOAs, golf courses, campgrounds, clubs, and private estates deal with HABs on their private water bodies. Visit https://www.sbeap.org/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms to view information about specific blooms, obtain signage resources, and see a list of laboratories that can test samples.