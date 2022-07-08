ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Charlie Norwood VA to offer same-day clinic for veterans

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVqAp_0gZNFkVI00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is now giving veterans the opportunity to have same day healthcare services, when they can’t see their primary care provider for certain needs.

“It can be something simple like they were outside and they hurt their back or their head is hurting something where they can’t wait for that primary care” said Lt. Cassandra Mitchell, Nurse Practitioner.

The clinic is already offering same-day services for mental health and outpatient care.

Lt. Mitchell says this service is important for veterans because it gives quicker access for healthcare needs.

“We have a lot of veterans that still want to see their primary care provider but just can’t get an appointment instead of coming to the ER for non-emergent access the same day clinic is a way for a veteran to come in the can be seen for something that’s not an emergent need but still needs tof get that primary care access” said Lt. Mitchell.

She also says there are no major requirements and the clinic is open to veterans Monday through Friday from 8-4pm

“There is no appointment needed however if the provider that does see the patient feels like hey you need a primary care appointment our MSA is here we’ll go ahead an schedule that so it’s an all encompassing thing for our veterans “ said Lt. Mitchell.

Visit Augusta VA Healthcare for more information on the clinic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

North Augusta Public Safety Officer to be honored

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Monday in North Augusta- a special event in memory of a local law enforcement officer who died from COVID. A group of motorcyclists from Washington State will escort a trailer covered in pictures of fallen officers from across the country. ‘The End of Watch: Ride to...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Velice Cummings: Lifelong Aikenite is 'a woman of many firsts'

"If I can help somebody, then my living shall not be in vain." That's the motto through which Velice Rene Cummings lives her life. The lifelong Aikenite comes from a family of entrepreneurs, and she has carried that legacy on through her work in various sectors, including politics, consulting and planning, and her many efforts in the community.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Augusta Rotary Club members working to decrease youth violent crime

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A 13-year-old is now behind bars after an armed robbery at a Gamestop — it’s part of a recent trend of crimes involving young people. ” Its hard to watch the news every night and see those young people commit violent acts,” President of the Rotary Club of Augusta Dr. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

At home COVID tests raise concerns with numbers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are checking in with local infectious disease experts on why we are seeing numbers on the rise. It’s not because of a lack of tests. Dr. Rodger MacArthur, professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases, Medical College of Georgia, said: “The virus has mutated. The virus that we’re dealing with now looks nothing at all like the spike protein on the original virus.”
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

North Augusta ceremony marks 146th anniversary of Hamburg Massacre

Inside a church resource center on Barton Road, local historian Wayne O’Bryant took to the microphone with a child on his hip. July 8, 2022 marks 146 years since the Hamburg Massacre, a racially charged event that left eight individuals dead. “The Hamburg Massacre was an event that was...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Norwood
WJBF

Local hospitals change COVID-19 visitation policies

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “the current visitation policy has changed throughout covid as covid continues to evolve we’ve made changes to go along with that” said Dr. Sherry Robbins, Doctors Hospital Chief Nursing Officer. Hospitals in Augusta are updating their visitation policies as COVID-19 cases rise once again.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

As crime wave kills 2 more, authorities take aim at gangs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another flare-up of the violent crime sweeping the region, authorities will look at ways to curb gangs that are blamed for much of the violence. Georgia’s attorney general is coming to town on the heels of another violent weekend that included two slayings:. On...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Va Medical Center#Mental Health#Outpatient Care#Msa#Augusta Va Healthcare
AOL Corp

SC massacre was forgotten by history. Now it’s being recognized for the first time

An Aiken County heritage district this weekend is commemorating eight people who died in little known 1876 racial massacre during the Reconstruction era. The North Augusta-based Hamburg-Carrsville African American Heritage District is holding a three-day event to bring awareness to the Hamburg Massacre and South Carolina history. It will feature panels of prominent South Carolina historians, introductions from local council members, prayer ceremonies, bus tours, music, vendors and film screenings.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wgac.com

Augusta VA to Hold Job Fair

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is hosting a job fair next Saturday, July 16, at the Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. VA officials say they have clinical and non-clinical positions to fill across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Augusta VA personnel will be conducting interviews and making same-day offers for some positions.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys mail truck in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches. A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Post and Courier

Downtown Augusta restaurant reopens to share Cuban heritage

Leafy green plants painted on the walls, vibrant art and the front fender of a classic Chevrolet nailed to the wall, the inside of the reopened Pineapple Ink Tavern showcases its newly styled Cuban flare. Located at 1002 Broad Street in the heart of downtown Augusta, the food and drink...
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

Delta Dears visit Newberry

”Delta Dears” who are members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took part in a day trip to Newberry on June 24. The members of the travel group said, “the town is so charming and everyone was so friendly.”
NEWBERRY, SC
WJBF.com

Eating Local: Manny’s Sports Off Broad

(Augusta, GA): Chef Manny Hatzis shares the vision behind the new sports bar he’s opening off of Broad Street. You will definitely want to check out Manny’s Sports Off Broad when they open in a few weeks!
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County June 10-16

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 10-16. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 150 Foxhound Run Road – $802,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy