ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Clarinda native Williams earns spot on Iowa National High School Rodeo team

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Clarinda native Jett Williams has earned his way to the Iowa National High School...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth graduate Lindquist to join Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday. Former Huskers selected include Plattsmouth native Ric Lindquist. Lindquist played at Nebraska in the late 70s and early 80s. During his time, he recorded nine interceptions. Cornerback Bruce Pickens, defensive back Prince Amukamara, offensive linemen...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Sidney, F-M and Stanton each bag 3 on Corner First-Team

(KMAland) -- Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Sidney led the Corner Conference All-Baseball Team with three first-team nods apiece. Braden Turpin (pitcher), Kyler Owen (infielder) and Brady Owen (outfielder) were the choices for the Knights while Cole Stenzel (catcher), Garett Phillips (infielder) and Brydon Huntley (infielder) got the nods for Sidney, and Carter Johnson (infielder), Quentin Thornburg (utility) and Levi Martin (outfielder) were the selections for Stanton.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Millikan, Moore and Rosell claim Elite Corner Team honors

(KMAland) -- Griswold put six softball players on the Corner Conference First Team, including two on the Elite Team. Karly Millikan (pitcher), Brenna Rossell (infielder), Makenna Askeland (infielder), Joey Reynolds (outfielder), McKenna Wiechman (catcher) and Whitney Pennock (outfielder). Millikan and Rossell were selected to the Elite Team, along with Fremont-Mills...
GRISWOLD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Clarinda, IA
Sports
Gillette, WY
Sports
City
Wyoming, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Gillette, WY
City
Clarinda, IA
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Williams, IA
kmaland.com

Walsh shines for North in MINK League All-Star Game

(Clarinda) -- Led by Clarinda A's standout Will Walsh, the North Team cruised to a 7-2 win at Sunday's MINK League All-Star Game. "It was great to meet all the guys in the league," Walsh said. "We're usually opponents -- and I don't like them that much -- but they're great guys."
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

IWCC names Barber as women's hoops assistant

(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western has hired Keviona Barber as an assistant women’s basketball coach. Barber comes to Council Bluffs after completing a playing career at Our Lady of the Lake University under newly-hired IWCC head coach Jillian Flores Bennett. In a release, Bennett said, “"Kev was a pivotal...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda muscles past Treynor in dominant fashion to reach substate final

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda baseball program rolled past Treynor on Saturday night to move within one win from a second consecutive state tournament berth. The 2A No. 5 Cardinals (22-7) shook off some early defensive woes and used a small-ball approach to post the dominant 11-1 win in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
TREYNOR, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jett Williams
kmaland.com

Glenwood shocks Creston with late-game rally in regional semifinals

(Creston) -- Getting blanked on the scoreboard and facing a two-run deficit late in the game, the season seemed all but over for Glenwood (20-13). The tables quickly turned, though, as the Rams offense suddenly awoke, scoring with three runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to pull off a 5-3 upset victory over Creston (25-5) in the Class 4A Region 2 semifinals.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Defense shines as Lo-Ma stays spotless, advances to Regional Championship

(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia softball team is still without a blemish on their record, and now finds themselves set to play in a Class 2A Regional Championship. The Panthers (27-0) made their way to the championship game following a semifinal victory over Treynor (17-8) by a 6-0 score on Friday night.
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

Sundays With Mike: A little bit about a lot of things

(Shenandoah) – What happens when plans for today’s blog are changed?. You fall back on your typical “potpourri” blog, featuring “quick hits and hot takes.” (CACK!! Can’t believe I used that term!) Without any further ado, let’s roll it:. Bad Timing Department:...
SHENANDOAH, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Kma Sports
kmaland.com

6 A's to play in MINK League All-Star Game on KMAX-Stream

(Clarinda) -- The rosters have been set for Sunday’s MINK League All-Star Game. Six Clarinda A’s will participate in Sundays game. A’s outfielder Tab Tracy, infielders Will Walsh and Kam Kelton and pitchers Brian Kraft, Mike Ramos and Ricky Harrison have been selected while Walsh will also participate in the Home Run Derby.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

5th inning explosion sends Southeast Warren back to regional final

(Milo) -- Southeast Warren softball is one win away from a second consecutive trip to the state tournament after a regional semifinal win over Griswold Friday night. "We got out of the gates slow," Southeast Warren Coach Cody Reynolds said. "We knew it was going to be a good game, and the girls put everything together in one inning. They did a great job."
GRISWOLD, IA
KETV.com

WW2 pilot laid to rest in southwestern Iowa Friday

SHENANDOAH, Iowa — Iowans paid tribute to a World War 2 hero on Friday. Army Air Force pilot Hugh Conklin Bell was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. in Shenandoah, Iowa. The graveside service included military honors put on by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
SHENANDOAH, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Rubek set to navigate Glenwood Area Chamber forward

(Glenwood) -- A new but familiar face is set to lead the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce into the next chapter. Chamber officials named longtime Glenwood resident Jennie Rubek as the chamber's new executive director last month, succeeding Rachel Reis, who served in the role for the past four years. A 2000 Glenwood High School graduate, Rubek has two children, Jack and Joah Davis, is married to Nick Rubek, and has been in the community for nearly 25 years. Previously, Rubek assisted area business development with Leick Construction in Glenwood and handled marketing and advertising with Jim Hughes Real Estate. While hesitant at first, Rubek tells KMA News she applied for the position after some encouragement from colleagues.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Raymond Reynolds, 76, of Corning, Iowa

Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Start:Open Visitation; 2:30 - 7:30 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. Wake Service at 7:30 P.M. Memorials:Raymond Reynold's Memorial Fund, to be established by the family. Funeral...
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man booked on warrant

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was booked on a warrant for multiple weapon charges Friday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 45-year-old Donald James Ryan of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:00 p.m. on a Page County warrant on the original charges of two counts of carrying weapons while under the influence, and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons -- all serious misdemeanors. The warrant was related to a previous investigation conducted by Shenandoah police officers.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

IA Group: Exchange for carbon pipelines not worth the risk

(Red Oak) -- As plans continue to formulate for three proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa, one group is making a sweep through southwest Iowa, making their case against the projects. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition is holding several public meetings around the state, including at the Firehouse Restaurant in...
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy