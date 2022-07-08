Clarinda native Williams earns spot on Iowa National High School Rodeo team

(Glenwood) -- A new but familiar face is set to lead the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce into the next chapter. Chamber officials named longtime Glenwood resident Jennie Rubek as the chamber's new executive director last month, succeeding Rachel Reis, who served in the role for the past four years. A 2000 Glenwood High School graduate, Rubek has two children, Jack and Joah Davis, is married to Nick Rubek, and has been in the community for nearly 25 years. Previously, Rubek assisted area business development with Leick Construction in Glenwood and handled marketing and advertising with Jim Hughes Real Estate. While hesitant at first, Rubek tells KMA News she applied for the position after some encouragement from colleagues.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO