While prices are falling, they are still nowhere near that of last year, when a gallon of regular gas only cost drivers about $2.967. Prices in Southern Wisconsin are even lower than in other parts of the state. In Madison, a gallon of normal gas costs about $4.321, and in Janesville and Beloit you can fill up for just $4.319 per gallon.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO