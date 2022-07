I received the following email via my website from a Mr. Bill Cavin: “I read your articles in the Henry Herald, a paper on the southside of Atlanta. I just finished the article on Leo Chase and Joe Galloway. I read Joe and Hal Moore’s book well before the movie came out. I’m hoping you might write about Eugene Ashley’s heroic action at Old Lang Vei in the shadow of Khe Sanh. Keep up the good work…America needs to know these stories.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO