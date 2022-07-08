New Orleans Fire Department Promotional Exercise

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Friday, July 8, 2022 the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) held a promotional ceremony. The ceremony was conducted at the recently constructed New Orleans Firefighter’s Local 632 Union Hall, located at 5710 General Haig St. Thirty-three members have earned promotions encompassing almost every rank within the New Orleans Fire Department. The names and rank of promotions are as follows:

Deputy Chief Apparatus Operators (cont.)

Herman Franklin Timothy Labrosse

Juan Pasos

Provisional District Chief Jeffrey Smith

Sean Watson Jason Aken

Jordan Angelo

Fire Captains Rashad J. Gant

Paul Parnell Dwayne J. Jackson

Kenneth Ackermann, III Winston LaBranch

Robert Kemp John R. Styron

Roy Neely George Albert III

Byron L. Mercier, Jr

Terence N. Morris, II Senior Inspector/Investigator

Darren C. Campbell Raymond Washington

Zachary D. Domilise

Craig M. Haydel Administration

Clarence White, IV Daniel Perez’

Sharon McDaniel

Apparatus Operators

William Scott

Archie Gerhold

Timothy L. Power

Mark J. Maggio

Matthew Costantini

Markell A. Sneed

Lionel Davis

Torry Fletcher

