New Orleans Fire Department Promotional Exercise
On Friday, July 8, 2022 the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) held a promotional ceremony. The ceremony was conducted at the recently constructed New Orleans Firefighter’s Local 632 Union Hall, located at 5710 General Haig St. Thirty-three members have earned promotions encompassing almost every rank within the New Orleans Fire Department. The names and rank of promotions are as follows:
Deputy Chief Apparatus Operators (cont.)
Herman Franklin Timothy Labrosse
Juan Pasos
Provisional District Chief Jeffrey Smith
Sean Watson Jason Aken
Jordan Angelo
Fire Captains Rashad J. Gant
Paul Parnell Dwayne J. Jackson
Kenneth Ackermann, III Winston LaBranch
Robert Kemp John R. Styron
Roy Neely George Albert III
Byron L. Mercier, Jr
Terence N. Morris, II Senior Inspector/Investigator
Darren C. Campbell Raymond Washington
Zachary D. Domilise
Craig M. Haydel Administration
Clarence White, IV Daniel Perez’
Sharon McDaniel
Apparatus Operators
William Scott
Archie Gerhold
Timothy L. Power
Mark J. Maggio
Matthew Costantini
Markell A. Sneed
Lionel Davis
Torry Fletcher
