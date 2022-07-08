ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Red-zone production key for Year 2

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Pitts is only "scratching the surface," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Pitts was drafted fourth overall by the Falcons in 2021 and lived up to the hype by...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

WATCH: Jordan Spieth records two eagles during third-round charge at 2022 Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth is making a charge up the leaderboard in the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world is doing it in style. Spieth carded two eagles in a span of six holes on the back nine, including a hole out on the par-4 15th as he looks to make a run at leader Cameron Tringale.
GOLF
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform, barring a terrible stretch of pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year deal; Deandre Ayton remains unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman shows promise in 2022 NBA Summer League win against Spurs

James Wiseman hasn't played in an NBA game in 15 months, but after watching his Golden State Warriors win a championship without him, he's ready to start making up for the lost time. In fact, he did so the moment he stepped on the floor for the Warriors in a Summer League matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, making huge plays on the very first possession on both sides of the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Move to paternity list official

The Rockies officially placed Bryant (personal) on the paternity list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Bryant doesn't appear as a bench option on the Rockies' lineup card for Monday's game against the Padres while Sam Hilliard does, implying that the latter player was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant on the active roster. Per MLB rules, Bryant is able to spend 1-to-3 days away from the team while on the paternity list, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on him returning to the lineup until Thursday's series finale with the Padres. Bryant exited late in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks after experiencing cramping, but he should be ready to step back in as an everyday player once he rejoins the team.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Game 2

Taylor isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Taylor was the leadoff man during Monday's matinee, and he went 1-for-4 with a double. Kyle Isbel will take his place in center field and bat seventh Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cleared for full workout

O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) will take full batting practice and participate in throwing drills Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. O'Neill has been on the injured list since June 20 with a left hamstring strain, but it was a small tear as well as bruising to his left wrist that resulted in him being pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis a few days ago. Fortunately, O'Neill's ability to resume workouts less than a week later suggests he won't be in store for an extended absence. The Cardinals may want to send him back to Triple-A for another rehab game or two before activating him from the IL, but O'Neill at least looks like he has an outside shot at making it back prior to the All-Star break.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

