Ventura, CA

What Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party?￼

By Visit Ventura
visitventuraca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party? Think Outside the Box. Weddings are cause for celebration, and not just for the soon-to-be newlyweds. It may be your friends’ wedding, but who says you bachelorettes and bachelors can’t live it up in Ventura as if it’s your...

point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

HERB BENHAM: Surf's up for my memory games

What was it? For the life of me, I couldn’t remember the name of the surfing spot in Ventura I’d been going to for years. I’ve been there 50 times, driven by another 50. I knew the gentle sweep of its graceful horseshoe-shaped bay. I understood where to position myself in order to avoid the rocks, and catch my share, and only my share, of the glorious rights in which this break specializes.
VENTURA, CA
point2homes.com

644 Hollyburne Lane, Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA, 91360

Gorgeous, turnkey single-story townhouse with private backyard, center courtyard, and lovely mountain views! This inviting home with high quality upgrades, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and beautiful features will make you want to move right in! Through the entryway, the spacious living room is graced by an elegant stacked stone fireplace as its centerpiece and sliding glass doors lead you to a private courtyard creating the alluring vibe of indoor - outdoor living. The brand new, fully remodeled kitchen, with adjacent dining area and sliding glass doors to the backyard, is an absolute dream with quartz stone countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances including LG 5-burner gas stove and oven, LG microwave, LG dishwasher and Whirlpool refrigerator. Two amply sized guest bedrooms -- one with en suite bath with stone floors and granite counters -- both have large windows offering views of the center courtyard. The lovely primary suite, with its own private full bath, offers an upgraded stone shower and floors, a skylight, granite countertops with double sink vanity, and sliding glass doors to the backyard. All this, plus an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home, laundry hook-ups inside the garage, and serene community walking trails and botanical gardens make this Thousand Oaks gem a rare find!
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
loveexploring.com

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara’s nearly century long tradition, Fiesta, continued Saturday morning with the Old Spanish Days costume sale. “ (The sale) is a way of many of our dancers to clean up their closet and pass those beautiful costumes on to those members of our community who want to participate in Fiesta,” says The post Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA

"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety of...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Oxnard, CA USA

I walked out of my work (JoAnn Fabrics) and got into my boyfriend’s truck & seen something hanging on a tree & I told him to stop because I noticed it was a quilted heart. When seeing it, it made my day better for I had bad family news in the morning before work & to see this after work made my day a whole lot better & my family member is better & healing! Thank you to whoever this was making my day better!💛
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Malibu pickaxe vandal arrested: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A man caught on camera armed with a pickaxe and accused of several vandalism incidents in Malibu has been arrested. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect - identified as Thomas Aaron Brothers - was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after authorities received a tip from a victim regarding his whereabouts.
MALIBU, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Another house party turns deadly with three shot dead in LA County area

DOWNEY, Calif. – Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called “some sort of residential party” in Downey. Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of...
DOWNEY, CA

