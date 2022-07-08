SilverSummit Healthplan & the YMCA to Host Free Back-to-School Community Health Fair & Pool Party

Enjoy elevated living in the Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated NORTH model. Unparalleled in design, walk through the foyer into a sun-filled open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows. Ultra luxe Great Room includes TV & Primo 72" Fireplace embedded in Quartz wall & artistic wooden trim on high ceilings. Chefs will envy the cutting edge Kitchen w Wolf appliances, dual ovens + cooktops, column fridge + freezer, wine coolers, Quartz counters & island w extended table, overlooking airy Dining Room. 20' sliding glass door opens into resort inspired patio w open air dining + grill, pool + rain curtain, fire pit & entertainment center. Private entrance leads to primary suite upgraded w wet bar, wine fridge & fireplace; spa like primary bath w stand alone tub, semi-frameless shower enclosure w rain head, dual sinks & large walk-in closet w custom organizers. Add'l fts include secondary beds w full en-suite bath/walk-in closet, glass enclosed wine storage, home office + laundry room.
