Las Vegas, NV

SilverSummit Healthplan & the YMCA to Host Free Back-to-School Community Health Fair & Pool Party

By Greg Ferraro
 3 days ago

Event will provide free health screenings, food trucks, entertainment & giveaways of school supplies, backpacks, bicycles, gas cards and more. WHO: SilverSummit Healthplan, the YMCA of Southern Nevada and City of Las Vegas. WHAT: SilverSummit Healthplan Back-to-School Community Health Fair & Pool Party. In partnership with the YMCA of...

