SilverSummit Healthplan & the YMCA to Host Free Back-to-School Community Health Fair & Pool Party

The Festival of Trees and Lights is a premier Las Vegas holiday tradition. This year it will be held on November 19, 2022, at Westgate Las Vegas, and will feature exquisitely decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, baskets, stockings, and traditional Hanukkah decorations, all of which will be made available for bidding by attendees during the silent and live auction of the Grand Gala event.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO