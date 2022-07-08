ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Here's When the San Angelo Municipal Court Will Publish All Names of People with Outstanding Warrants

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants. In order to have a name on the warrant list removed prior to publication, the individual’s warrants must be disposed of prior to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Failure...

sanangelolive.com

