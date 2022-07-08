51 Council Members in 52 Weeks: District 24, James F. Gennaro

According to the Newark Museum of Art, The Newark Black Film Festival is the oldest Black film festival in the country, since it was first organized in 1974. The festival allows young Black filmmakers, like a young Spike Lee once upon a time, to screen their work and speak with viewers about their creative process in panel discussions. The 2022 Newark Black Film Festival runs from July 12 to July 17 at the Newark Museum of Art, and will screen eight films. Darryl Walker, the director of community engagement for the Museum, joins us to preview the festival and speak about the filmmakers being featured this year.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO