(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, West Center will have lane restrictions in place near 156th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday, July 18 through late November, Highway 275/W Center Road will have one lane closed in each direction to allow for bridge repairs and pavement overlay. Nebraska DOT says westbound lane closures will extend from where W Center Road meets US-275/W Center Road to 160th Street. Eastbound lane closures will extend from 165th Avenue to 156th Street. NDOT says the inside lanes of US-275/W Center Road will be closed from July 18 through mid-September. The outside lanes of US-275/W Center Road will be closed from mid-September through late November.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO