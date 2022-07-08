ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

New flights take off from PBG to PHL

By Mountain Lake Journal
mountainlake.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContour Airlines has started up service offering daily non-stop...

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

WITF

The historic Reading Railroad is planning a comeback

There is still no timeline or a price tag, but the mission to restore passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia has finally kicked into gear. The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, also known as SRPRA, held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon. “The first meeting was great. We accomplished a...
READING, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s NBC10 Hires Replacements for Meteorolologists Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia, PA-based TV station, following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phillymag.com

The Year That Restaurants Said No

In 2020, some members of the Philly dining world, from owners to servers to cooks, took a look around and decided that the status quo — low pay, long hours, unpredictability — was no longer working. The changes they’ve made in response could reinvent the way we eat out in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

After 70 years in Philadelphia, cheesesteak shop is closing

After 70 years in business, a popular cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia has announced that it is closing its doors. However, it's not entirely all bad news for those that are a fan of food from this particular establishment. Citing the last few years as being, "unprecedented for many small business...
What Now Philadelphia

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Coming to Delaware

According to site plans filed in early March and obtained by What Now Philly, Cheddar’s will open in Newark’s Center Pointe Plaza at 1317 Churchmans Rd. Newark, DE 19713. What Now Philly reached out to Cheddar’s president John Wilkerson for comment on the franchise’s Newark debut, but received no feedback.
NEWARK, DE
phillyvoice.com

Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
What Now Philadelphia

Shake Shack to Expand Their Pennsylvania Reach

The new Shake Shack store will be located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064, according to project plans completed in early April 2022. What Now Philly reached out to Shake Shack’s CDO Andrew McCaughan for information about the incoming establishment’s Springfield debut but did not receive an immediate response.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
PhillyBite

Modern American Cuisine at The Gatehouse in The Navy Yard

Have you ever been to the Gatehouse Restaurant in Philadelphia? If not, now is the time to check out this restaurant. Whether you're a foodie or simply visiting the city for the first time, this Philadelphia eatery is sure to please. Its Modern American Cuisine is the perfect combination of fresh ingredients and creative presentations. Its outdoor terrace overlooking the Philadelphia Navy Yard is an idyllic setting for a romantic evening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Windle Design & Construction Acquires Esteemed I.M. Contracting

WEST CHESTER, PA — Windle Design & Construction, a full-service design-build contractor, is thrilled to announce that it has expanded its business through the acquisition of the Chester County-based remodeling company, I.M. Contracting. Founded in 2007 by long-time Chester County resident Ian McGann, I.M. Contracting has been the elite...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phillyyimby.com

Residential Slabs Underway At One Dock Street In Society Hill, Center City

The Society Hill Towers in the Society Hill neighborhood of Center City used to stand alone in the local skyline until now, when a new residential tower is rising next door. At the corner of Dock Street and South Front Street, One Dock Street is currently under construction, which will stand 372 feet and 31 stories tall. Designed by Bower Lewis Thower Architects and developed by LCOR Incorporated, the rental apartment tower will feature 272 units and rise just over the height of the parapets of the Society Hill Towers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

