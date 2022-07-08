Carport burned after being struck by lightning

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search for a missing tuber resulted in one dead after an accident on Lake Tobesofkee in Macon. According to the Department of Natural Resources, game wardens responded to a boating accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Sandy Beach on Lake Tobesofkee. Officials say a pontoon was pulling two tubers, who were not wearing lifejackets when they were thrown from the tube into the water. The driver of the boat circled around to pick the tubers up. Another person on the boat jumped in to help them. That person was cut on the leg by the prop but was able to help recover one of the tubers. The other, a 31-year-old man, identified as Tyler Raye Renard Moss was recovered around 10:01 am.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO