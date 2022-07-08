ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

North Augusta man wanted for murder brought back to Aiken County

By Stephanie Hill
 3 days ago
Jason Miller Photo from Aiken County detention center

A North Augusta man charged with murder has been brought to Aiken County.

Jason Glenn Miller, 42, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime following the discovery of the body of Bobby Miller, 65.

According to the incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Jason Miller was Bobby's son and lived with him at the time.

According to the incident report, Aiken County deputies conducted a wellbeing check on Bobby Miller, the owner of a residence on Dogwood Drive, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 5.

After receiving no response at the home, deputies discovered the back door unlocked and entered the residence. While checking the home, they found Bobby Miller on the floor of the bedroom closet with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office was called to the scene. An autopsy was scheduled to take place Friday morning in Newberry.

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office in Georgia contacted the sheriff's office with information on the investigation and the possible suspect, Jason Miller. He was being held in the Colquitt County jail before being extradited to Aiken County on July 7.

