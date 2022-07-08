ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Baseball tournaments continue this weekend despite the heat

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gw7Ob_0gZMxV8u00

Baseball tournaments continue this weekend despite the heat 01:50

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas baseball players are still taking the field this weekend, despite feels-like temperatures around 110.

Those temperatures may be no sweat for 8- and 9-year-old ballplayers. But for their parents...

"We debated whether to even play because it was going to be so hot, but they all want to, so we're good," said Justin McLeod, coach of the EA Bears from Mansfield. He snagged an extra player for the Under Armour Championships when he saw the weekend's forecast.

"Just so we could rotate and give kids more breaks throughout the day, get an inning of rest here and there," he said.
The tournament started Friday at 2 p.m. and will host 58 teams this weekend. The director said the extreme weather called for some changes to the tournament lineup.

"On Tuesday, we made sure we reached out to parents, players, coaches, umpires, got a plan for the heat. We added extra time between games for hydration," said Tim Truman, director of Pine Tar Sports.

They also hired five additional umpires to rotate throughout games.

"We'll have an umpire call two games, take a game off, call two more games, take a game off, etc., so they can stay fresh and healthy," Truman said.

The turf, he said, adds an additional 10 or so degrees, so players are battling temperatures of 115 to 120. Truman said they're providing water and teams are encouraged to bring their own coolers. Loyal fans also braved the heat - and got creative.

"My husband thought of the wagon, of course, because I'm not going to help with the ice chest. I'm barely making it out here with the heat," said grandmother Rita Benavidez.

"We're Texans. We can handle the heat. Nobody moves here for the weather!" said grandfather Louis Benavidez.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shorthorn

UTA announces new softball head coach

UTA announced Kara Dill as its new softball head coach, according to a universitywide email Friday. She became the 10th head coach in program history after spending the last six seasons at Texas A&M University as an assistant coach, with a specialty in pitching. The Mavericks are coming off a...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mansfield, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Mansfield, TX
Sports
wbap.com

McKinney Native Snags Wimbledon Girl’s Title

McKinney native wins Wimbledon girls’ title, becomes 2nd American to win in 30 years The 16-year-old Texas tennis star became the second American in 30 years to win the Wimbledon girls’ singles title. (WFAA; Dallas) – A 16 year old Texas tennis sensation is now the second American...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Seager's HR sparks Rangers past Twins 6-5 to end 4-game skid

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins in a series opener Friday night.Seager's 17th homer capped a six-run outburst in the fifth for the Rangers after they had only two base runners in the first four innings against Sonny Gray (4-2). Seager greeted reliever Caleb Thielbar by pulling a 396-foot drive into the right-field seats for a 6-3 lead.Carlos Correa hit an early two-run homer for the Twins, and center fielder Byron Buxton made a highlight catch crashing into the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Hadebe sparks Dynamo to 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Defender Teenage Hadebe scored in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time after Jesús Ferreira's goal eight minutes earlier had give FC Dallas the lead and the Houston Dynamo earned a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Ferreira kept pace with Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi with his...
HOUSTON, TX
WDIO-TV

An American guitarist is stepping away from the stage

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Players#Umpires#Extreme Weather#Texans#Pine Tar Sports
CBS DFW

In the Texas heat, it's important 'to listen to your bodies'

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There's no relief in sight from the dangerously high temperatures.The Trinity Park in Fort Worth is a popular playground near the Trinity Trails, typically packed on a summer day, but is like a ghost town lately - which is really a good thing. Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you quickly. Young kids, like babies and toddlers, are especially vulnerable to heat-related emergencies. So are the elderly.But these temperatures are dangerous for anyone.Texans are tempted to think we can tough it out, but these are some of the hottest days we've seen in years. Everyone needs...
FORT WORTH, TX
Thrillist

9 Relative Newcomers to the Texas Barbecue Scene That Are Worth a Visit

Thanks to the barbecue boom Texas has experienced over the last decade, ridiculously talented pitmasters have cropped up everywhere, breathing new life into a regional cuisine once associated with dusty roads and weathered picnic tables. (Okay, there’s still plenty of that.) These pitmasters and chefs are not only crushing classic ’cue like they’ve been at it for 70 years, but infusing their food with just as much culture as smoke. From a group of twenty-somethings who are masters of their craft to a former fine-dining chef whose approach to barbecue is refreshingly stripped-down and honest, these are the relative newcomers (all opened within the last four years) who are dominating Texas’ vibrant barbecue scene.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Mandates Rest Breaks for Construction Workers Facing Extreme Heat

Working outside in North Texas when the temperature is over 100 can only be described one way. "It's hot,” electrician Rolando Erazo said. Erazo worked on a new build in southern Dallas. Even though his crew was shaded from the sun, inside it was still tough. The house doesn’t yet have windows or doors.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans seek air conditioning at recreation centers, libraries

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a question you might not have thought about during this heatwave. How prepared are you if it results in rolling blackouts?There are people in North Texas who said they can't afford air conditioning in their homes and that's why they are spending many of their days at Sam Johnson Recreation Center, a cooling center in Plano. It's a place you'll find puzzles, pool tables, but most importantly for many of the people, cool air.  "This is fantastic, it's absolutely fantastic," said Rim Ruddell, a Wylie resident.Ruddell said he doesn't have air conditioning inside his home. "It's pretty unbearable,"...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Construction, lawn service workers brave the summer heat

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  This has been a week of extreme heat in North Texas and when you ask most people how they deal with it, they said they stay inside but not everyone has that option. CBS 11 spoke with people who work outside in these temperatures.Shade is the way on a hot day."I was like okay, a full week of hundreds I went on ahead and got all the water, and stuff that I needed," Edwards Lawn Service Owner, Patrick Edwards said. "Went to the grocery store, got a bunch of fruit, gotta have my fruit that's where I get...
DALLAS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Chinese Restaurants in Dallas, TX

Nothing beats the comfort of going to your local Chinese restaurant and ordering a hot pot, freshly fried spring rolls, and some dumplings. Chinese food always offers your palate a burst of flavor and a touch of culture. This article lists down 17 Most Visited Chinese Restaurants in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

High temperatures won't stop North Texans from enjoying the outdoors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Despite the hottest day of the year North Texas has experienced so far, many people enjoyed it outside in the elements. Excited fans swarmed the Dos Equis Pavillion at fair park where country singer Parker McCollum was performing on Friday.The heat mostly played second fiddle to the main attraction there. "I don't care that it's hot guys, Parker McCollum," said concert goer, Hannah Park. Many fans came prepared with water and some other drinks to endure hours of scorching heat. "We drank a lot of water before," said concert goer, Hamilton Heat. The event host, Live Nation allowed fans to bring in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
127K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy