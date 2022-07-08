Wild GM Bill Guerin Absolutely Blasts Talbot’s Agent for Comments

Joe Sakic is transitioning from his role as general manager and into a new position as president of hockey operations with the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL team reported on its website Monday morning. In the same announcement, the team confirmed Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has also been promoted and named the new Avs general manager. RELATED: Joe Sakic named 'GM of the Year' at day 1 of NHL Draft in Montreal This serves as a significant move for the team following its third Stanley Cup victory in franchise history, as well as Sakic being named the 2022 NHL GM of the year among many other team accolades for the Avs as a whole. The Avs website did not confirm immediately in its article how and when roles will shift for the upcoming NHL season. But in general, a president of hockey operations serves in an executive advisory role, as the general manager continues to serve as the immediate supervisor and decision maker for player personnel.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO