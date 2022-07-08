ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild GM Bill Guerin Absolutely Blasts Talbot’s Agent for Comments

By NHL Trade Talk
nhltradetalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe situation in Minnesota regarding the goaltending for the team has gotten dicey over the past 24 hours. Following the announcement that the Wild had signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year extension, it was learned, via Cam Talbot’s agent, that his client wasn’t terribly pleased with the fact Talbot was going...

nhltradetalk.com

Comments / 2

 

Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

4 Free Agent Destinations for Kuemper After Avalanche’s Georgiev Trade

As is custom, the start of the 2022 NHL offseason has been explosive, with draft day dealings and free agent rumblings setting the stage for a whirlwind of transactions. Most intriguing is the goaltending carousel, as few legitimate starters look to hit the open market while even more teams have an opening in their crease. With several netminders already finding a new home, the market is sure to heat up exponentially for one of the few options remaining in Darcy Kuemper, the leading man for the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks & Sabres Could Orchestrate Offseason’s Biggest Blockbuster

Just because two teams find themselves sharing similar space at the wrong end of the standings, doesn’t mean both are there following the same organizational mandate. Take, for example, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. While one is now welcoming the pain that will come alongside their active teardown, the other can’t seem to climb their way out of the basement they’ve unintentionally occupied for too long.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Dan Cleary pleased with Day 1 of Red Wings 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' young and promising prospects have officially arrived in Hockeytown. Detroit opened its 2022 Development Camp on Sunday afternoon at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice instruction. After the coronavirus pandemic shelved development...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

New Red Wings goalie Ville Husso 'very happy' to join a 'historic team'

DETROIT -- Ville Husso had a feeling he was going to be traded prior to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, but he didn't know when and where he would be dealt. The goalie got his answer while he was vacationing in Florida last Thursday, as his agent called with the news that he had been traded from the St. Louis Blues to the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Coyotes Sign Fischer to One Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Christian," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working forward and a great...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Flyers sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to two-year contract

Defenseman acquired from Hurricanes at the NHL Draft inks deal worth $5M AAV. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5M, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. DeAngelo, 26 (10/24/1995),...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Being Named Avalanche GM 'A Dream Come True' for MacFarland

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the start of a busy week - with free agency beginning on Wednesday at noon ET - with the news that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations, while Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager as announced by the club on Monday morning.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Joe Sakic to become Avs new president of hockey ops

Joe Sakic is transitioning from his role as general manager and into a new position as president of hockey operations with the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL team reported on its website Monday morning. In the same announcement, the team confirmed Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has also been promoted and named the new Avs general manager. RELATED: Joe Sakic named 'GM of the Year' at day 1 of NHL Draft in Montreal  This serves as a significant move for the team following its third Stanley Cup victory in franchise history, as well as Sakic being named the 2022 NHL GM of the year among many other team accolades for the Avs as a whole. The Avs website did not confirm immediately in its article how and when roles will shift for the upcoming NHL season. But in general, a president of hockey operations serves in an executive advisory role, as the general manager continues to serve as the immediate supervisor and decision maker for player personnel. 
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Development Camp invites and schedule announced

On Sunday, the New York Rangers Development Camp roster and scheduled were announced. Beginning on Monday, 37 prospects will be taking part in this season’s event. At the top of this list are three of the Blueshirts top prospects. Forwards Brennan Othmann and Will Cuylle along with goalie Dylan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Sakic Named President of Hockey Operations, MacFarland Named GM

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations, while Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager. Sakic was the 2021-22 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the first executive...
NHL

