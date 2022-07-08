LA Kings select Jared Wright with 169th overall pick in 2022 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks will host their annual development camp Monday to Friday this week at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago. The Blackhawks announced their 37-prospect camp roster Sunday, which includes 19 forwards, 13 defensemen, and five goaltenders. There are four first-round picks among the group. Defenseman Nolan Allan from 2021 as well as Chicago’s three first-rounders from this year in defenseman Kevin Korchinski, forward Frank Nazar, and defenseman Sam Rinzel. The rest of Chicago’s 2022 draftees will join Korchinski, Nazar, and Rinzel.
