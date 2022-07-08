ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levon Movsessian Shares Important Lessons He's Learned In His Career

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Sometimes you don't have to learn from the challenges and obstacles in life. The journey to success in any career can be full of ups and downs with numerous learning carves. Everyone faces a set of challenges that can be different from anyone else and top lessons that can help others who find themselves in the same situation.

Levon Movsessian, a renowned serial entrepreneur, tech mogul, and blockchains pioneer, is someone with one of the most inspiring stories to success. It's a journey marked by belief and determination to pursue his dreams, even when others didn't believe in his endeavors.

Levon was born and raised in a talented family that shaped and inspired him to become the man he is today. Business was their family language, with his father taking the lead as a self-made man and entrepreneur. His mother is a professional painter and designer. His sister is a professional dancer who runs her own dance studio. Though they had well-established businesses in Lebanon, his parents fled the war in the country, immigrating to Canada as refugees. This meant starting from scratch, and they perfectly understood what it's like to start from nothing and the importance of cultivating a strong work ethic and ambition.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Movsessian learned to run a jewelry company, where he mastered the ropes of sales and finance under his father’s guidance. He also spent much of his early years working with animals and supporting wildlife conservation efforts, one of his lifelong passions. His first independent foray into the business world was as an aspirant real estate agent. This was a significant opportunity for him to test and prove his potential as an independent agent. It awoke him to the more significant potential for personal and financial growth that he possesses. Naturally, he looked out into the world for new ventures, and eventually, he discovered Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

Movsessian's biggest challenge was persuading people to invest in cryptocurrency technology a decade ago when he had just started investing in it. There was no amount of pitching he could do to show the true potential of cryptocurrency because it was still new and unproven at the time. But this did not shake his commitment and trust in cryptocurrencies. He continued learning and perfecting his craft, and he now enjoys a strong mastery of blockchain technology as a whole.

From his journey to success in the crypto world, Movsessian firmly believes that you can achieve anything, provided you put in the work. He also attests that it's not important to be the smartest, fastest, or most talented to achieve success; you have to be the one person in the room who doesn't give up, the one who will take on the world of stress and risk. And no matter how many times you fail, nothing will stop you from finding a way to your goal.

"Tenacity and persistence with wild ambition and imagination is the perfect formula for success," shares Movsessian.

Movsessian is now committed to helping others uncover their potential in the crypto world. He wants to use his podcast to reach more people and provide a platform for experts in their field to share their insights.

