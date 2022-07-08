ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 4; State Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department of Public Health reported 4 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over...

Westport Police: Woman Found Dead in Car in Library Parking Lot

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road on a report that a car was running, and it appeared that a person was lying in the backseat. The first arriving officers determined that the occupant was notresponsive. Westport EMS also responded to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but unfortunately the party was pronounced deceased. The deceased was tentatively identified as a thirty-four-year-old female from Stratford, CT.
NBC Connecticut

Westport Police Investigate Untimely Death of Stratford Woman

Westport police are investigating the untimely death of a Stratford woman that happened over the weekend. Officers were called to a parking lot on Jesup Road on Sunday around 8:40 p.m. after getting a report that a car was running and it appeared that a person was laying in the backseat.
fox40jackson.com

Connecticut teen dead, woman injured in Fairfield

A teenage boy was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in a church banquet hall in Fairfield, police said. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday after a fight broke out inside the Calvin United Church’s banquet hall, Fairfield Police Lt. Michael E. Paris said in a news release.
Daily Voice

Norwalk Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive, Police Say

An infant who was found unresponsive died despite efforts by first responders in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 2:17 p.m., Sunday, July 10. Norwalk communications received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive infant. Immediately, the dispatcher handling the call began providing resuscitation instructions over the phone, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Locked up, locked out: Seeking justice behind bars

A Facebook post is all it took for Anthony Martinez to be labeled a gang member. In November 2018, Martinez was transferred to New Haven Correctional Center as a prisoner awaiting trial. When Martinez first arrived at New Haven Correctional, like most prisoners, he was housed in general population where prisoners weren’t segregated into special housing units for disciplinary or protective purposes.
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Criminal Mischief

Milford News: On July 6, 2022, Milford Police responded to a New Haven Avenue residence. The victim stated that they found their clothes in a pile covered in bleach. After an investigation, it was determined that Reginald Boyd had doused the clothes with bleach. The clothes were valued at $1200.00. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Eyewitness News

Two state park swimming areas close due to bacteria levels

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas were closed on Friday due to high bacteria levels. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed the swimming areas at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold as being closed. Both will be retested...
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich ranked 6th Safest Town in Connecticut

In a recent update to SafeWise, Greenwich has become the sixth safest city in Connecticut. Greenwich’s First Selectman Fred Camillo credited the cooperation with Chief of Police James J. Heavey over the past two-and-a-half years to increase safety for the honor and plans to “move up five more notches” in the future.
westportlocal.com

Westport Police Assist at Fairfield Shooting; 15 Year Old Announced Dead

Following the positive identification of the victim and notification of family, the Fairfield Police identify the victim from last evening’s homicide as:. Zion’s 16th birthday would have been on 07/15/2022 and on behalf of Chief Robert Kalamaras and the entire Fairfield Police Department, we offer our most sincere condolences to Zion’s family. Our investigators are working diligently, pursuing several leads to apprehend the person(s) responsible.
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Shutdown In Norwalk

2022-07-09 @2:17pm–#Norwalk CT– #cttraffic– The Merritt Parkway is closed near exit 40 for what state police said is a ten car accident. They are sending EMS and tow truck down the wrong way on the northbound side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
point2homes.com

36 Robinhood Road, Danbury, Fairfield County, CT, 06811

Your hunt for the perfect home is over! Where did it end? At 36 Robinhood Rd towards the end of a long, quiet cul-de-sac in the well-sought-after King Street area on the west side of Danbury. As you pull into the driveway, you instantly feel the privacy from the high shrubbery in the front yard. Continue walking around the house; you will be amazed by a spacious and level backyard as many ideas cross your mind. At the end of the property is a gathering area with a fire pit and an outdoor cooking station. There are three official bedrooms, yet, with three additional rooms downstairs, there is plenty of room to work or play at home. Most recently the owners used it as a five-bedroom home. The storage room can easily be converted back into a garage.
Register Citizen

What to know about unconfirmed mountain lion sightings in CT

Bobcat sightings are not uncommon in Connecticut. About two years ago in July 2020, there were around 1,500 reports of bobcat sightings in the state, with some in Brookfield and Ridgefield that year. Mountain lions, however, aren’t seen much in the Nutmeg State, even though several have reportedly been spotted...
