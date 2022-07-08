Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 4; State Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up

Your hunt for the perfect home is over! Where did it end? At 36 Robinhood Rd towards the end of a long, quiet cul-de-sac in the well-sought-after King Street area on the west side of Danbury. As you pull into the driveway, you instantly feel the privacy from the high shrubbery in the front yard. Continue walking around the house; you will be amazed by a spacious and level backyard as many ideas cross your mind. At the end of the property is a gathering area with a fire pit and an outdoor cooking station. There are three official bedrooms, yet, with three additional rooms downstairs, there is plenty of room to work or play at home. Most recently the owners used it as a five-bedroom home. The storage room can easily be converted back into a garage.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO