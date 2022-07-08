Patricia Cleveland

Elizabeth Joan Hennessy, born July 19, 1939 to Michael “Bud/Papa” Hennessy and Elizabeth “Liz/Honey/GG” Hennessy (née Forristall). Joan died at home—exactly as she wanted—on Sunday, July 10, 2022 surrounded by family and love. She will always be remembered for her generosity far and wide and her passionate championing of those less fortunate. She was a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat and Ford lover, especially Bernie Sanders and her 1958 convertible Thunderbird. Although Joan traveled extensively, she was most at peace in her garden or curled up on her couch with a good book. Late in life, she discovered Amish bodice rippers. Joan loved to dance (to her kids’ embarrassment and other’s joy), as well as painting and drawing. She was involved with the Sheboygan County Democrats, Naperville Women’s League, Dunwoody Fine Arts Association, among others. If she joined a club, she quickly became President. She supported her kids and grandkids at their sporting events—always with her ear-splitting whistle. She was lovingly described as a firecracker and inspiration by her friends. She could be painfully honest, always with good intentions.

