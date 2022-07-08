ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Patricia Cleveland

By Bill Harpold
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Patricia A. Cleveland, 65, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center with her family by her side. Born May 13, 1957 in Sheboygan, Patricia was the daughter...

whbl.com

whbl.com

Diane Baumhardt

Diane M. Baumhardt, age 70, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth on February 13, 1952, a daughter of Doris (Hueppchen) and the late Kenneth. Suemnicht. Diane graduated from Plymouth High School in 1970. On November 11, 1972, she married Roger...
PLYMOUTH, WI
whbl.com

Elizabeth Hennessy

Elizabeth Joan Hennessy, born July 19, 1939 to Michael “Bud/Papa” Hennessy and Elizabeth “Liz/Honey/GG” Hennessy (née Forristall). Joan died at home—exactly as she wanted—on Sunday, July 10, 2022 surrounded by family and love. She will always be remembered for her generosity far and wide and her passionate championing of those less fortunate. She was a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat and Ford lover, especially Bernie Sanders and her 1958 convertible Thunderbird. Although Joan traveled extensively, she was most at peace in her garden or curled up on her couch with a good book. Late in life, she discovered Amish bodice rippers. Joan loved to dance (to her kids’ embarrassment and other’s joy), as well as painting and drawing. She was involved with the Sheboygan County Democrats, Naperville Women’s League, Dunwoody Fine Arts Association, among others. If she joined a club, she quickly became President. She supported her kids and grandkids at their sporting events—always with her ear-splitting whistle. She was lovingly described as a firecracker and inspiration by her friends. She could be painfully honest, always with good intentions.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Shooting Suspect Now In Custody

The man who was wanted for a shooting in Sheboygan a week ago is behind bars. The Sheboygan Police Department said on Saturday that Lemarr Washington Junior had turned himself in to Sheboygan Police, and is now awaiting formal charges from the District Attorney’s Office. Washington Junior fled after...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whbl.com

Two Rescued from Lake Michigan at Harrington Beach on Sunday

Strong winds are being blamed for tipping two kayakers into Lake Michigan on Sunday, prompting a successful rescue operation. Area rescue crews…including first responders from Cedar Grove…were called to Harrington Beach State Park near Belgium at around 7:30 Sunday evening after the Coast Guard received a report of two kayaks capsizing, sending their owners into the water. The caller said that one kayaker was stranded on top of his boat while the second one couldn’t be found. But by about an hour later, both had been rescued.
CEDAR GROVE, WI

