US stocks end mixed but notch weekly gain after strong jobs report

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
 3 days ago

US stocks ended mixed Friday following a choppy trading on Friday following a strong jobs report. Friday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the US added 372,000 jobs in June. Shares of Upstart fell as much as 22% on lower guidance.

The Associated Press

Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are swinging between small gains and losses as Wall Street works out what to make of surprisingly strong data on the U.S. jobs market released Friday. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% in afternoon trading after earlier veering from a loss of 0.9% to a gain of 0.4%. On the optimistic side, employers hired many more workers last month than expected despite worries about a possible recession. However, the hotter the economy remains, the more likely the Federal Reserve is to continue raising interest rates sharply in its fight against inflation. Treasury yields shot higher immediately after the release of the jobs data, underscoring expectations of Fed rate hikes, but then eased back. The yield on the two-year Treasury jumped as high as 3.15% from 3.03% late Thursday, but it then moderated to 3.09%. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1% after swinging from an early loss of 1.2% to a gain of 0.6%. The technology and other high-growth companies that make up a big chunk of that index have been some of the most vulnerable to rising rates recently.
