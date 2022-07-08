U.S. Agency to Open Probe Into Fatal Florida Tesla Crash
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it will open a special investigation into a Florida crash on Wednesday that killed a 66-year-old Tesla driver and a 67-year-old passenger. A 2015 Tesla rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer in the Gainesville area at a rest area...
US regulators are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a Tesla driver, 39, who was reportedly high on drugs and driving on Autopilot when the car went airborne and hit her. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited the California incident in an emailed update...
Two people were killed when a Tesla crashed into the back of a Walmart semitruck at a Florida rest stop, police told news outlets. Just before 2 p.m. July 6, a 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were pulling into the parking lot of the Paynes Prairie Rest Area along Interstate 75 in their 2015 Tesla, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
DETROIT — The U.S. government’s auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash, this time one that killed two people along Interstate 75 in Florida. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the Wednesday crash into the back of a semitrailer at a rest area near Gainesville.
Three people were killed and four others - including one child - were injured after an Amtrak train collided with a car at a crossing with no guardrails or signs in Brentwood, California. Authorities say the car pulled into a long rural dirt driveway near the intersection of Orwood Road...
A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
A white Tesla Model S spontaneously burst into flames in a Rancho Cordova, California wrecking yard after the car had spent weeks sitting there after a collision. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that firefighters arrived at the wrecking yard to find the Tesla fully engulfed in flames. Each time the firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, the Tesla's battery would reignite the fire.
A California man severely injured after being bitten by a shark off Lovers Point Beach in Monterey was saved by quick-thinking bystanders who put themselves in harm's way to get the victim out of the water. The swimmer suffered major injuries to his stomach, arm and leg in the attack...
Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
Honda is generally known for building sturdy, reliable cars, but it does make a mess of things every once in a while. The whole Takata saga wasn't its fault, but the 2017 recall of 2.1 million Accords didn't do it any favors. Currently, the Feds are all over Honda. Earlier...
A large fire Saturday afternoon engulfed a natural gas plant in the small northern Oklahoma town of Medford. Video posted to social media showed heavy flames and smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air. The fire occurred at a "natural gas liquids fractionation facility" operated by ONEOK, a company...
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off. The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a...
MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported missing near the trail in Mariposa County where officials last year found the bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish and their dog Oski, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement posted on social media. The mysterious deaths grabbed international headlines. More than 30 law enforcement agencies painstakingly reviewed — and ruled out — causes of deaths such as murder, lightning strikes, poisoning, illegal drugs and suicide. After a two-month investigation, authorities determined the family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion after running out of water while hiking last year on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain.
