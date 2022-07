An aerial view of the Scripps Pier in La Jolla, a tony San Diego community at the center of the California Coastal Commission’s efforts to improve public… Read More

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jul. 6 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 88 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 5, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Glenn County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (62 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,439 (6,939 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (48 total deaths)

— 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (15,824 fully vaccinated)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lake County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (146 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,593 (12,615 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (140 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (35,797 fully vaccinated)

clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mono County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (34 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,785 (3,291 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (7 total deaths)

— 79.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (9,057 fully vaccinated)

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Placer County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (962 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,584 (78,007 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (631 total deaths)

— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (269,304 fully vaccinated)

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#46. Shasta County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (443 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,552 (38,811 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (570 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (84,405 fully vaccinated)

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#45. Sutter County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (241 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,060 (24,301 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (228 total deaths)

— 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (59,045 fully vaccinated)

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Nevada County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (254 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,058 (19,011 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (131 total deaths)

— 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (63,696 fully vaccinated)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Yuba County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (201 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,722 (18,662 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (124 total deaths)

— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (39,134 fully vaccinated)

Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Siskiyou County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (112 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,032 (7,851 total cases)

— 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (82 total deaths)

— 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (21,571 fully vaccinated)

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#41. Riverside County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (6,694 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,844 (663,199 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (6,502 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (1,467,179 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#40. Butte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (604 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,838 (43,483 total cases)

— 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (436 total deaths)

— 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (117,648 fully vaccinated)

Public Domain

#39. Stanislaus County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (1,529 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,311 (144,885 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (1,681 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (317,860 fully vaccinated)

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Orange County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (8,929 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,594 (654,017 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (7,114 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (2,328,462 fully vaccinated)

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Humboldt County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (382 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,334 (23,498 total cases)

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (149 total deaths)

— 52.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (90,651 fully vaccinated)

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#36. San Joaquin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (2,189 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,260 (192,520 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (2,256 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (476,880 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#35. San Bernardino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (6,316 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,953 (631,190 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (7,860 total deaths)

— 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (1,253,112 fully vaccinated)

Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mendocino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (257 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,022 (18,236 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (127 total deaths)

— 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (60,176 fully vaccinated)

Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (769 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,522 (45,352 total cases)

— 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (297 total deaths)

— 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.2% (228,193 fully vaccinated)

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. El Dorado County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (576 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,376 (33,508 total cases)

— 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (217 total deaths)

— 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (118,499 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#31. Sacramento County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (4,641 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,340 (346,732 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (3,100 total deaths)

— 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (1,060,149 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#30. Ventura County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (2,528 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,806 (201,402 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (1,517 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (615,614 fully vaccinated)

Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Plumas County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (57 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,658 (3,697 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 70.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (10,429 fully vaccinated)

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#28. Monterey County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (1,323 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,858 (103,559 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (744 total deaths)

— 26.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (319,821 fully vaccinated)

Pixabay

#27. Santa Barbara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (1,372 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,585 (100,843 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (699 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (311,954 fully vaccinated)

Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#26. Sonoma County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (1,529 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,574 (101,704 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (495 total deaths)

— 56.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (391,850 fully vaccinated)

Basar // Wikicommons

#25. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (886 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,540 (63,812 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (489 total deaths)

— 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (183,365 fully vaccinated)

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Merced County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (870 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,334 (75,900 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (832 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (146,684 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#23. Tulare County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (1,484 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,839 (143,769 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (1,500 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (256,603 fully vaccinated)

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#22. Fresno County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (3,264 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,451 (274,259 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (2,783 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (617,396 fully vaccinated)

Armona // Wikicommons

#21. Kings County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (503 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,974 (58,078 total cases)

— 47.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (449 total deaths)

— 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (69,806 fully vaccinated)

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#20. Napa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (460 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,341 (30,774 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (145 total deaths)

— 54.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (109,748 fully vaccinated)

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#19. Kern County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (3,008 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,200 (253,857 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (2,352 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (487,580 fully vaccinated)

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Contra Costa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (3,958 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,677 (238,515 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (1,343 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (956,442 fully vaccinated)

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#17. Santa Cruz County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (952 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,433 (58,558 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (267 total deaths)

— 57.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (207,647 fully vaccinated)

Public Domain

#16. Madera County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (549 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,586 (46,546 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (372 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (86,689 fully vaccinated)

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Alameda County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (5,850 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,463 (325,288 total cases)

— 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (1,898 total deaths)

— 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (1,376,846 fully vaccinated)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Amador County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (140 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,196 (10,016 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (87 total deaths)

— 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (21,184 fully vaccinated)

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#13. Los Angeles County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (35,766 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,038 (3,115,889 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (32,089 total deaths)

— 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (7,422,196 fully vaccinated)

SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (12,410 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,824 (895,480 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (5,341 total deaths)

— 31.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (2,505,650 fully vaccinated)

Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Inyo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (70 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,407 (4,944 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (56 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (11,442 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#10. San Francisco County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (3,506 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,224 (169,472 total cases)

— 25.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (910 total deaths)

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (742,178 fully vaccinated)

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#9. San Mateo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (3,078 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,790 (159,368 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (723 total deaths)

— 59.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.2% (653,107 fully vaccinated)

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#8. San Benito County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (259 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,097 (15,135 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (100 total deaths)

— 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (45,938 fully vaccinated)

Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Yolo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (918 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,145 (46,624 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (324 total deaths)

— 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (156,853 fully vaccinated)

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#6. Santa Clara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 420 (8,101 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,659 (398,275 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (2,355 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.2% (1,661,084 fully vaccinated)

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mariposa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (78 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,718 (3,048 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (30 total deaths)

— 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (7,984 fully vaccinated)

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#4. Imperial County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (826 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,001 (70,676 total cases)

— 51.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (944 total deaths)

— 124.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (175,491 fully vaccinated)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tuolumne County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (250 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,835 (14,619 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (189 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (28,919 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#2. Solano County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (2,389 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,598 (101,160 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (455 total deaths)

— 56.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (304,667 fully vaccinated)

Canva

#1. Del Norte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 582 (162 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,723 (6,876 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (53 total deaths)

— 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (13,472 fully vaccinated)