ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Baker supports Legislature's $250 rebate plan

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6LYv_0gZMnNXi00

Baker supports Legislature's $250 rebate plan, but hopes for more tax relief in Massachusetts 02:23

BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he "will certainly sign" a bill to get $250 "economic relief rebates" to Massachusetts taxpayers into law, but he hopes it's just the start of tax relief efforts in a state that finds itself flush with cash at the moment.

"Given that the cost of everything has gone up, anything helps," the governor told reporters.

The one-time rebates would be $250 for individual taxpayers, and $500 to married couples who file joint returns. Taxpayers will need to have made a minimum of $38,000 in 2021, but not more than $100,000 to be eligible. The maximum limit for joint filers is $150,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34W4Bg_0gZMnNXi00
CBS Boston graphic

The checks would be issued to residents before Sept. 30, 2022.

Baker said the rebates would be "a welcome piece of relief. . . but I would hope it would be the start of a series of initiatives."

Back in January, Baker filed a $700 million tax relief bill. He says it will help seniors, renters and low-income residents who are facing skyrocketing inflation. His plan also doubles the estate tax threshold and changes the short-term capital gains tax.

The rebate plan has its critics - economist Jonathan Gruber told WBZ-TV that "it's only going to worsen the inflation problem." Baker said the state is well-positioned to fund both the rebates and his tax relief proposal.

"Massachusetts has had an astonishing year financially," Baker said. "We're basically closing the books with a surplus that is north of $3 billion."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts lawmakers announce $500M in tax relief proposals

BOSTON — Legislative leaders in Massachusetts announced plans on Monday for a $500 million tax relief package that includes increases in credits available for older residents, lower-income workers, as well as parents and others with dependants.The package was announced at a time when residents are under pressure from high inflation."With the shared goal of providing necessary economic relief to our residents this session, we are pleased to announce that House and Senate leaders have agreed to a framework for structural changes to our tax code that will reduce income inequality, make Massachusetts more competitive nationally, and lessen the crippling impact of rising prices, inflation, and economic uncertainty," Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said in a statement.All are Democrats.The statement did not provide details, but said the proposal also offers assistance to renters and eliminates the most "punitive and archaic elements of our estate tax."The tax proposals in conjunction with the economic relief payments for middle class residents announced last week, bring the Legislature's taxpayer relief package to $1 billion, the statement said.The legislative session ends July 31.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Lawmakers plan $250 'economic relief rebates' for Massachusetts taxpayers

BOSTON - Legislative leaders on Thursday announced that they are planning to get "economic relief rebates" to Massachusetts taxpayers by the end of September. The one-time rebates would be $250 for individual taxpayers, and $500 to married couples who file joint returns. Taxpayers will need to have made a minimum of $38,000 in 2021, but not more than $100,000 to be eligible. The maximum limit for joint filers is $150,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WWLP

Relief rebate would flow to 2 million Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (State House News Service) – House Democrats estimate their new tax rebate plan would help more than 2 million Massachusetts residents, and the half billion-dollar program might only represent an opening salvo of tax relief proposals. The program legislative leaders placed on the table Thursday would offer one-time,...
fox40jackson.com

NY lawmakers approve one-time cash payment to senior citizens

Lawmakers in Onondaga County, N.Y., passed a resolution to provide a one-time cash payment to certain senior citizens who are struggling during a period of high inflation. The legislation would grant a $200 payment to eligible households in the upstate New York county to older residents who meet certain eligibility requirements.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NECN

Who's Still Running for Governor in Massachusetts?

Primary season has been in full swing nationwide, but Massachusetts residents still have two months to go before heading to the polls. The governor's race has been one of the most interesting in the Bay State this far. Republican Charlie Baker isn't in it -- he's serving out the remainder of his second term before leaving office without running for reelection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
CBS Boston

Mass. Senate passes child care bill

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could help child care centers hire more workers.The bill would create grants, scholarships and loan forgiveness programs for people who want to become child care providers, and it would establish a tier for pay.Lawmakers are recommending that pay for early education workers "be commensurate with public school teachers who are similarly credentialed." Subsidized providers could also offer free or discounted seats for their staff's children.  The bill would also expand programs that help parents pay for child care. A report from April found that some Massachusetts families are spending nearly half their income on child care. Families who make just over $65,000 a year can currently get help paying for child care - that income eligibility level would increase to $164,000 over time. "Unfortunately, high-quality early education remains out of reach for most Massachusetts families, and our providers struggle to keep their doors open," Senate President Karen Spilka said. "This bill will address those issues and make our Commonwealth stronger by making early education more affordable, investing in our early educators, and ensuring the sustainability of our providers."The proposal now goes to the House.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Time is now for Western Massachusetts passenger rail service (Editorial)

Establishing regular, reliable passenger rail service through Western Massachusetts is not a new concept. In the 1970s, when the National Rail Passenger Corp., which we know as Amtrak, was created, transportation and rail advocates from Massachusetts and Connecticut rallied together behind what was then known as the “Inland Route.” The goal was to provide service to Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor from New Haven north to Hartford and Springfield and on to Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Two Massachusetts ballot initiatives filed a second round of signatures for a spot on the November ballot

The Massachusetts Secretary of State reported on July 7 that two ballot initiatives had filed a second round of signatures on July 6. One initiative would incrementally change the number of retail alcohol licenses an establishment could own from no more than 12 in 2023 to no more than 18 by 2031. It would also prohibit in-store automated and self-checkout sales of alcohol. The initiative is sponsored by the Massachusetts Package Stores Association.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Rebates#Politics State#Wbz Tv
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks 2022: First Tax Rebate Payments Going Out. Who Is Eligible for the Money?

Some New Mexico residents may have already received their first payments. Californians can look for their inflation relief checks as soon as October. To lessen the blow of rampant inflation and guard against the growing threat of recession, an increasing number of states are sending money to residents in the form of tax rebates or inflation-relief checks. One of the latest is South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation to send taxpayers tax refund checks by the end of 2022. Massachusetts could be next, where the state legislature hopes to send money by the end of September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy