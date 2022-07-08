ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish Bay, WI

Get to know the Badgers football 2022 recruiting class: OT Joe Brunner

By Sam Dehring
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As we near the 2022 college football season, the Badgers have some shoes to fill, including on their offense, losing both Danny Davis III and Kendrick Pryor. Staying on the offense, one player coming in is...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

nbc15.com

Team Ingold sweeps in first Battle 4 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger greats both past and present gathered at Warner Park on Saturday evening for the first Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game. Alec Ingold said the idea for the softball game was drawn up at the start of the year, and from there he began reaching out to current and former Badgers to ask for their help. Ingold said Sam Dekker immediately got on board and they both started to build out their teams.
MADISON, WI
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

String of summer concerts canceled, postponed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
Joe Thomas
wgnradio.com

Todd Thelen and Slinger Super Speedway are bringing racing’s brightest stars, big crowds, and El Bandido Yankee to Slinger Nationals

Owner and “Driving Force” of Slinger Super Speedway, Todd Thelen joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Todd shares anticipation for maybe the biggest and best Slinger Nationals ever coming up next week. Listen as Todd fills us in on amazing drivers in on the action, like all-time great Derek Thorn from California, NASCAR Cup Series stars William Byron and Wisconsin’s legendary Matt Kenseth along with Camping World Truck Series stars Ty Majeski, Derek Kraus, Johnny Sauter and more. Todd shares excitement for not only the racing but new events for fans including the El Bandido Yankee Green Flag Kick Off Party on Monday evening, driver signings and meet & greets and a global pay per view audience along with the full stands of racing fans. Stay tuned for the (over 21) winner celebrating (responsibly) with El Bandido Yankee Tequila after Slinger Nationals AND with fans all weekend long in Wisconsin. For more information on tickets, events, schedules and more go to https://slingersuperspeedway.com/ and for #TequilaAtTheTRACK with the “Official Tequila of Raceday” be sure to check out www.elbandidoyankee.com.
SLINGER, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Local dietician shares tips to pack a healthy picnic lunch

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – You're never too old to have a nice picnic in the park, and July is the perfect excuse to do so!. Becky Kerkenbush is a registered dietitian at Watertown Regional Medical Center and the past president of the Wisconsin Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Kerkenbush...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

The Best Fried Chicken In Wisconsin

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
WISCONSIN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman arrested in Oak Creek; 1 of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted

OAK CREEK, Wis. - U.S. Marshals arrested one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted…again!. Kenneth Twyman, 24, was wanted for the murder of a Milwaukee man. After 10 weeks on the run, U.S. Marshals announced his arrest Wednesday, July 6. A tip from a FOX6viewer led to Twyman’s arrest in Oak Creek.
OAK CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Nonprofit Dance Academy launches GoFundMe

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A nonprofit dance academy in Racine needs your help to make a dream come true. The Sweatshop Movement has from 70-150 members at any given time. In March of 2020, just five days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down, their dancers placed for the first time ever at a large National Hip Hop Dance Competition series called “Monster’s Dance” at their Chicago Event.
RACINE, WI

