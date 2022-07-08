ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZeLl_0gZMkgE200
Trump Financial Records FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court on July 8, 2022, narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Trump's finances. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Donald Trump's finances.

The decision from the federal appeals court in Washington almost certainly won't be the last word in the legal fight that began in 2019, when Trump was president and Democrats newly in charge of the House of Representatives subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA.

A federal judge in Washington already had ruled that lawmakers were entitled to review a more limited set of records than they initially wanted.

The appellate panel narrowed the request even more. It held that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform should be given records of financial ties between foreign countries and Trump or any of his businesses for 2017-18. It also ordered Mazars to turn over documents between November 2016 and 2018 relating to the Trump company that held the lease granted by the federal government for the former Trump International Hotel located between the White House and the Capitol.

“We determine here that the Committee has shown the requisite need for some, but far from all, of the presidential information covered by its subpoena,” Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote in an opinion joined by Judge Judith Rogers. The third judge who heard arguments in the case is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who dropped out of the case when President Joe Biden nominated her to the Supreme Court.

The committee first issued a subpoena in 2019, then renewed it in 2021.

Lower courts had first ruled broadly in favor of the committee, but the Supreme Court in 2020 ordered a new analysis.

In issuing its ruling Friday, the court raised the point of Trump's right to continue fighting the subpoena, noting that the question remained of whether Trump maintains executive privilege as a former president.

In addition, the Biden administration “has not opposed former President Trump’s efforts to challenge the Committee’s subpoena,” Srinivasan wrote, adding that the administration's last word in this case “was to argue that the subpoena must be invalidated” under the Supreme Court's analysis.

The committee's hunt for records overlaps with other records that have already been released to investigators. In 2020, for instance, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in his demand for Trump's tax records, though the ruling kept the documents out of the public eye. Vance's office took possession of those records in February.

In that case, criminal charges have been brought against the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. They are due back in court on Aug. 12, postponed from a scheduled July 12 appearance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
MSNBC

Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone reportedly told former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” for Trump’s Jan. 6 plot. Though Trump allies have been slamming this as “hearsay,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains that some of the committee’s evidence has been limited to hearsay is because “of the very Trump appointees who refuse to explain themselves under oath.”July 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

Millions of Americans have been watching the Jan. 6 hearings, and most now think Donald Trump should be prosecuted for plotting to overturn the 2020 election results, according to new polling. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to heat up as Trump’s former White House counsel is set to testify before the panel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to break down some of the key moments from past hearings.July 7, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Executive Privilege#Democrats#Trump International Hotel#The White House#Committee
TheDailyBeast

Grand Jury Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham in Trump Probe

A Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury that has been investigating whether there was criminal interference in the state’s 2020 elections has issued subpoenas to various Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Eastman, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Both Giuliani and Eastman have testified before the Georgia legislature before and claimed that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. Graham allegedly called Georgia’s secretary of state in the days after the election, asking him if he possessed the ability to disqualify mail ballots in specific areas. Graham has called that claim “ridiculous.” The grand jury, however, may struggle to obtain the desired testimony, as the subpoenaed individuals may argue they have attorney-client privilege.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham among the Trump insiders receiving new subpoenas

When Donald Trump whined over the holiday weekend about being “on trial,” it served as a reminder that the former president is dealing with legal troubles on multiple fronts. At last count, there’s a federal criminal investigation into his media business, a civil investigation into the Trump Organization, and a district attorney investigation into his business.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Associated Press

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, as implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade reverberate nationwide. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks in Utah, which is among a group of states where abortion rights have been thrown into limbo amid the legal and political challenges shaping the post-Roe landscape with states now holding the power to restrict abortion. “What I’m really doing is saying we have serious things to talk about,” Judge Andrew Stone said after granting an injunction delaying the trigger law. He said the status quo should remain in effect until a challenge from the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliate can be heard fully.
UTAH STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: The struggles of gay politicians in Washington, D.C.

BOSTON – Dover native James Kirchick recently published the book "Secret City: The History of Gay Washington," which looks at how gay people active in politics and the government have struggled to serve free of prosecution and demonization.Kirchick talked about the book with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller."The story that I tell in the book, and of gay Americans in general, is really two steps forward and two steps back," Kirchick said.Keller asked Kirchick about the current landscape, specifically the political weaponization of things like transgender issues."While it's uncomfortable right now to be looking at it and experiencing it, if you look at the broad sweep of American history, it's hard not to be optimistic," Kirchick said.Keller @ Large: Part 2
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy